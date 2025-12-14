Things to Know When Replacing Windows

Windows are durable, but they do not last forever.

The experts at This Old House say the life span of home windows is between 15 and 50 years, with most reaching the upper limits of their life expectancy at around 20 years. Once they reach this age, the seals begin to weaken or fail, and windows become susceptible to drafts and water seepage.

Replacing windows can be a good investment. Such a project is one of the more effective ways to elevate a home’s curb appeal and value. New windows are energy efficient and make homes more secure. They also tend to look better than old, fading windows. When pondering a window replacement project, it’s important to consider these factors.

Know the window types. Double hung windows are classic and have operable upper and lower sashes. Lowering the upper sash allows warm air near the ceiling to escape and cooler air can to flow in through the bottom. Single hung windows only have an operable lower sash. Sliding windows have one or more panels that move horizontally, and picture windows are fixed models designed to offer wide, unobstructed views and lots of light.

Repair or replace windows. Existing windows might just need to be repaired, saving homeowners thousands of dollars. It’s best to consult with a professional to see if certain components can be repaired rather than replaced. Typically, rotten framing, wet or weeping windows or significant drafts require replacement. ¥

Identify the differences between replacement windows and construction windows. Traditional replacement windows are sometimes called pocket windows, says Consumer Reports. They fit inside an existing window frame. Construction windows require the removal of the entire old window, including the frame, sill and trim. The latter cost more to install.

Familiarize yourself with window frame materials. Various window frame materials are available for purchase, and variables such as heat transfer, maintenance and durability differ with each product. Vinyl is a common material that’s low-maintenance and affordable. Aluminum and aluminum clad windows can be economical options, and they are corrosion-resistant and require little maintenance. Wood also is popular for the interior parts of a window, and offer a traditional look. Wood is available on new construction windows. Fiberglass windows also are available in new construction windows. They won’t crack, warp, rust, corrode, or peel, and the frames will not expand and contract as much as other materials.

Keep costs in mind. According to Fixr, an online marketplace for local remodeling services, the average national price for a professional to replace a window is around $800. For a one-story house, a window replacement project of multiple windows may cost around $8,000. When selecting replacement windows, look for The National Fenestration Rating Council label to get a snapshot of the window’s energy performance to compare with others. The Energy Star logo indicates that the window meets Energy Star standards.

