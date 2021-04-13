This Luxurious Southampton Hideaway Could Be Yours This Summer for $1 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A home on Southampton’s private Ram Island is a true refuge for anyone looking for a luxurious rental for a hideaway this summer. Listed exclusively with Sotheby’s International Realty there are several options for the summer 2021 season, but the whole summer will cost you $1 million.

This unique compound at 45 Ram Island Drive is set on about 15 acres overlooking Sebonac Creek on the northern half of the island (don’t worry, it’s still connected to the mainland).

“Ram Island is ideal for the discerning renter seeking a balance of restful island solitude with convenient access to the amenities and services of nearby Southampton Village,” says the listing, which is shared between Sotheby’s agents Harald Grant, Jonathan Smith and Lawrence Ingolia.

If Memorial Day through Labor Day isn’t for you, other options include July through Labor Day for $850,000 and rent for just July at $350,000. A rental of August through Labor Day is being offered for half a million.

Originally built in 1917, the main four-bedroom house has been expertly restored and decorated by Atelier AM, an interior design and architecture firm based in Los Angeles. There is also a guest cottage with an additional three bedrooms.

“Warm, oak paneling, expertly juxtaposed historic joinery and contemporary fixtures, and cozy, grand fireplaces inspire an immediate sense of ‘home’ and take the chill out of even the darkest January evening,” the listing says.

Spacious living areas lend themselves to indoor-outdoor living, exactly what you would want in a summer rental. Open terraces and mahogany decks overlook the water, while glass-enclosed rooms take full advantage of the water views and sunsets.

There is also an outdoor kitchen for cooking al fresco.

In addition to a heated gunite pool that has views of the water, there is also a separate, private spot with a wooden hot tub. Located just on the the edge of the beach, the outdoor Japanese soaking tub is the perfect spot to take in a sunset.

The adjacent transitional-style two-story guest cottage boasts an open floor plan and has walls of glass overlooking the waterfront.

In addition, there is a separate yoga studio and spa building with a dedicated massage space and steam room, making this truly a retreat if we’ve ever seen one.

There is also a deep-water dock with a boathouse with a lounge area and plenty of space for storage of kayaks and paddle boards.

The 15-acre property has lots of space to enjoy nature as well. Mature specimen trees and gardens can be found throughout.

[Listing: 45 Ram Island Drive, Southampton |Brokers: Jonathan Smith, Lawrence Ingolia and Harald Grant] GMAP

