Tips to Make a Home More Accommodating for Holiday Guests

Millions of people host family and friends during the holiday season. According to a recent report from the travel and finance experts at Upgraded Points, 57% of adults surveyed planned to host a holiday gathering in 2024, while 70% of respondents indicated they planned to attend such celebrations.

Hosting is a significant responsibility, but it’s also a fun way to catch up with loved ones in a laid-back environment. Chances to catch up are even stronger when hosting overnight guests, whose comfort should be a priority as hosts ready their homes for holiday celebrations.

Hosts preparing to welcome loved ones into their homes this holiday season can take various steps to make their homes as accommodating as possible for overnight guests.

Offer a secluded spot to sleep. The holiday season can be hectic, and it can be hard to keep things calm and quiet when returning home. That’ especially true in homes with young children. Overnight guests who might be a little weary from traveling will undoubtedly appreciate a place away from the hustle and bustle to rest their heads. Though hosts must make due with the space they have, make a concerted effort to ensure residents remain quiet around guest rooms or other areas where overnight guests will be sleeping. If possible, choose a secluded spot away from areas of the home that tend to be noisy, such as the kitchen and living room/game room.

Offer some in-room entertainment. Access to the internet and streaming services is nonstop in the modern world, and it can be a nice gesture to ensure overnight guests can stream their favorite content and stay connected during their stay. Hosts can outfit guest rooms with a smart TV for as little as $100 and load it up with popular streaming apps so guests can watch an episode or two of their favorite show in private before calling it a night.

Offer kid-friendly creature comforts. Adults may be accustomed to sleeping outside their own homes, but younger guests might not be as familiar or comfortable sleeping somewhere other than their own bedrooms. If young children will be staying overnight, hosts can consider putting them up in the same bedrooms as their own children, which can be especially fun when kids are roughly the same age. Additional kid-friendly creature comforts include a stuffed animal or two, an in-room night light and some storybooks on a bedside nightstand.

Include guests in fun traditions. Tradition is a big part of the appeal of the holiday season, and hosts can make guests feel more welcome by inviting them to participate in their own family traditions. Expand family baking sessions to include overnight guests, encourage willing loved ones to pitch in when preparing family meals and let guests pick their favorite holiday film for a family movie night. Millions of people will host overnight guests this holiday season. Hosts can employ various strategies to ensure overnight guests feel welcome and comfortable during their stay.

