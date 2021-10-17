Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: Goodbye to Babette’s, Plus the Father-Son Duo on Our Hedges Cover

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The restaurant led the charge in organic, clean eating when it opened in 1995 and was a favorite to many, including Paul McCartney and Bill Clinton.

It is to close on Sunday after 27 years on Newtown Lane.

Patrick M. McCooey and his stepson Alexander G. Olivieri have combined McCooey’s years of experience and his success on Wall Street with Olivieri’s marketing knowledge in a millennial world to cater to the luxury market from Manhattan to Montauk. At Compass last year, they created a team with that motto whose members have a combined 80 years’ experience and have rapidly grown to do a total sales volume of $350 million.

Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett’s home in Montauk, known as Tick Hall and one of the historic homes known as the “Seven Sisters,” has sold for $23.6 million, making it the most expensive sale in Montauk so far in 2021.

Compass confirmed that Chris Coleman, a Montauk-based agent, closed the deal on the iconic oceanfront 19.8-acre property at 176 Deforest Road that he was representing and had a last asking of $28.5 million. Krae Van Sickle of Saunders & Associates represented the buyer. There is no word on who the buyer is yet.

It’s a rare and beautiful thing to encounter someone on the cusp of greatness, or great things to come. And so it is with artisan woodworker and Greenport native Ricky Saetta, if he decides to go that route. Opportunity has knocked and he stands poised at the other side of the door.

A carpenter and wood finisher by trade, 40-year-old Saetta has entered a new phase of his career, designing and fabricating a range of custom wood store displays, signs, furnishings and much more. Functional and decorative, Saetta’s creations often feature integrated video elements, which he produces by editing together clips culled from dozens of hours of vintage footage found via YouTube and other sources, to be played in a loop on stylishly outdated picture-tube televisions.

A 14,000-square-foot home in Bridgehampton with amenities such as a a soundproofed multi-level theater and a temperature-controlled wine room sold recently for $19.25 million.

Located south-of-the-highway, the home enjoys views stretching all the way to the water and a scenic vista to the east and west thanks to reserves on both sides.

