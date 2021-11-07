Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Stories of the Week: Westhampton’s Casa Basso Goes to Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Casa Basso, a Westhampton restaurant known not only for its longstanding Italian menu, but also for the 100-year-old castle and two towering sculptures of swordsmen that also sit on the Montauk Highway property, was officially listed for sale on Thursday.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing for $6.5 million.

Bejto Bracovic and his wife, Zyli Bracovic, whom most know as Julie, have been the owners since 1986. They are only the third owners since the restaurant was established in 1930.

Many speculated that the level of inventory would increase this fall, which is typical after our summer seasons, when homeowners wrap up a final Hamptons summer or shift an investment post-rental.

Not this year.

Hamptons powerhouse builder Joe Farrell has finally sold his Bridgehampton home, dubbed Sandcastle, an estate once rented by Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

The massive 11.5-acre spread at 612 Halsey Lane, which features nearly every conceivable luxurious amenity inside and out, was last asking $34.995 million as an open listing. Tal Alexander and Sara Goldfarb of Douglas Elliman Real Estate brought the buyers and closed the deal.

Gurney’s Resorts, which includes properties in Montauk and Newport, Rhode Island, is expanding to the west with the acquisition of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

An award-winning resort, the Sanctuary sits on 53 acres on Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain in the wealthiest suburb of Phoenix. The resort offers a 12,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, hiking trails, swimming pools, tennis courts, 109 casitas and suites and eight private mountainside villas.

The holiday season is upon us and the Southampton History Museum is gearing up for its annual festivities set to begin after Thanksgiving which will include a Designer Tree Auction that features many well-known names, including Martha Stewart.

Stewart, who sold her East Hampton house earlier this year, is keeping her close ties to the Hamptons, agreeing to lend her talent to create a tabletop holiday tree for the fundraiser that will help support the museum’s free education programs.

