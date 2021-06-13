Top 5 Stories of the Week: Waterfront Home Trades at Nearly $25 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern waterfront home on Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton, designed to make the most of indoor-outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass walls, sold last week for $24.995 million.

“At the first showing, the buyers fell in love with the extraordinary Bates Masi design, the waterfront location and ocean views and they knew that this was a winner,” says Tim O’Connor of Brown Harris Stevens, who represented the buyers of 347 Jobs Lane, who closed on the deal on June 1. “The timing was absolutely perfect; the closing took place just in time for summer.”

Josh and Jaclyn Manes have designed many homes — he is an architect and she an interior designer — but perhaps no project proved harder than their family home in Westhampton Beach. They worked together to replace a weathered beach home on an environmentally challenging site to birth a contemporary green home that appears to levitate over the wetland.

In May 2020, real estate industry professionals had adjusted to transacting in a new normal, new listings hit the market en masse as showing freezes lifted, and the buyer demand that we still feel today took hold.

In May 2021, the market saw a slight uptick in new listings with a 3% increase over April, while contracts signed experienced a 16% decline. Yet the median number of days to contract decreased 35%, hitting an all time low of just 60 days. Supply dipped 2% for the overall market between May 1 and June 1 and has fallen 22% in 2021 so far, from 961 listings available for sale on January 1st to just 753 at the start of the summer season.

Learn from Hamptons Market Data

A striking oceanfront home on East Hampton’s prestigious Lily Pond Lane just hit the market for the first time in 75 years. The asking price: $69 million.

Known as “Cima Del Mundo,” Spanish for “top of the world,” the home at 201 Lily Pond Lane is listed with Ed Petrie and James Petrie of Compass. The Spanish colonial-style abode sits on 2.7 acres with 400 feet of ocean frontage, situated so it offers views towards Georgica Beach.

A two-acre estate in Cove Hollow Farm, one of East Hampton’s original dairy farms, has landed on the market for $8.4 million.

The unique house at 26 Ruxton Road, south-of-the-highway in Georgica, is listed with Beate Moore of Sotheby International Realty’s Bridgehampton brokerage.

