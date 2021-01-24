News & Features

Top 5 Stories of the Week: Mylestone at Meadow Lane Listed for $175 Million

By
0
comments
Posted on
Credit: Bespoke Real Estate

A rare double waterfront, eight-acre estate with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay with a 15,000-plus-square-foot residence has recently been listed with Bespoke Real Estate for a jaw-dropping $175 million. And, it’s exactly what you might expect of an exclusive coastal enclave listed at that mind-boggling amount.

Click here to read more.

Southold Home Sells for Just Under $5 Million in Biggest North Fork Deal of 2020

Credit: Douglas Elliman

The 1.3-acre property at 240 Briar Lane went into contract at full ask after just 13 days on the market in October, according to Thomas McCloskey, a broker with Douglas Elliman’s office in Cutchogue. The deal closed on December 21.

Data Shows $5B in Hamptons Property Traded in 2020, Almost More Than Previous Two Years Combined

Credit: Hamptons Market Data

This data, compiled by Adrianna Nava, a real estate investment advisor and the force behind Hamptons Market Data, was the center of a recent virtual panel discussion, during which five agents joined her in taking a deep dive into market trends during this banner year in East End real estate.

Luxurious Country Cottage With Water Views in Hampton Bays Asking $799K

Credit: Courtesy of Hamptons Edge at Corcoran

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is luxurious, equalling the expectations of a high-end home, despite its smaller scale, according to listing agents Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll of Hamptons Edge at Corcoran. Though built in 1991, a whole-house renovation of the 1,000-square-foot home in 2020 created an open floor plan with “richly-appointed spaces, vaulted ceilings and master-caliber craftsmanship throughout,” they say.

‘Luxury Nods to a Humble Past’ at Sagaponack Home Now Listed at $9.95 Million

Credit: Rise Media

“The epitome of farm chic,” this recently renovated house on Daniel’s Lane offers many original details with modern amenities, as well as a unique garden and repurposed barn.

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites