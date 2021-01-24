Top 5 Stories of the Week: Mylestone at Meadow Lane Listed for $175 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A rare double waterfront, eight-acre estate with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Shinnecock Bay with a 15,000-plus-square-foot residence has recently been listed with Bespoke Real Estate for a jaw-dropping $175 million. And, it’s exactly what you might expect of an exclusive coastal enclave listed at that mind-boggling amount.

The 1.3-acre property at 240 Briar Lane went into contract at full ask after just 13 days on the market in October, according to Thomas McCloskey, a broker with Douglas Elliman’s office in Cutchogue. The deal closed on December 21.

This data, compiled by Adrianna Nava, a real estate investment advisor and the force behind Hamptons Market Data, was the center of a recent virtual panel discussion, during which five agents joined her in taking a deep dive into market trends during this banner year in East End real estate.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is luxurious, equalling the expectations of a high-end home, despite its smaller scale, according to listing agents Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll of Hamptons Edge at Corcoran. Though built in 1991, a whole-house renovation of the 1,000-square-foot home in 2020 created an open floor plan with “richly-appointed spaces, vaulted ceilings and master-caliber craftsmanship throughout,” they say.

“The epitome of farm chic,” this recently renovated house on Daniel’s Lane offers many original details with modern amenities, as well as a unique garden and repurposed barn.