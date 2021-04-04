Top 5 Stories of the Week: New Hamptons Record Could Be Set

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Jule Pond, an estate in Southampton set on 42 acres with waterfront on three sides and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mecox Bay, has landed a buyer. The last ask: A staggering $145 million.

Bespoke Real Estate, which says it represented both the buyer and seller, announced the deal on Thursday, touting it as “the highest price achieved for a single property in the Hamptons’ history.”

While hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein paid $147 million for contiguous properties on East Hampton’s Further Lane in 2014, the Jule Pond transaction, once it closes, would be the highest paid price for a single property.

As the number of Hamptons home sales catches up to past contract activity, new listings to market and the number of listings with signed contracts continued their steep declines to start off the 2021 spring selling season.

However, despite the decline, the number of sales for March is on track to be at least 22% greater than March of 2020 which, despite shutdowns, was an improvement over March of 2019 and 2018. The real impact on home sales in the Hamptons was not felt, statistically speaking, until April 2020 due to time from contract signing to the closing table.

The Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island, the iconic waterfront restaurant and hotel owned by the Eklund family for four decades, has been sold.

“We’ve been there for 41 years. This would have been our 42nd summer,” says Linda Eklund, who owned the restaurant and inn with her husband, James Eklund.

The Southampton home, once owned by the late award-winning fashion designer and Broadway performer Luba Marks and listed for $37 million, has found a buyer, in what is one of the biggest deals in Southampton so far in 2021.

The oceanfront home at 1210 Meadow Lane, listed with Michaela Keszler and Madeline Hult Elghanayan of Douglas Elliman, is now in contract.

This palatial Remsenburg estate may leave you thinking you are in Palm Beach, rather than eastern Long Island. The 8,250-square-foot home overlooking Moriches Bay remains available for $7.995 million.

With 2.7 private waterside acres, this Mediterranean-inspired villa has everything you could want in a summer home — plus, it is closer to Manhattan and without the headache that comes with Hamptons traffic further east. “I’ve done the math. At $7.995 million, you simply could not replicate this property at this price,” says Aimee Martin of Saunders & Associates.

