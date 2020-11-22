Top 5 Stories on Behind The Hedges This Week: A Chance to Buy the ‘Windmill House’ in Amagansett

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The legendary property at 64 Deep Lane, set high on 5.45 acres at Quail Hill, has not been on the sales market since 2017. Monroe and her playwright husband sought refuge there in 1957 from the prying eyes of New York City press. Rumor has it Monroe studied for her role in 1959’s Some Like It Hot while staying at the Windmill House.

The East End-based van conversion company is booked out for six months by residents dropping an average $45,000 to $50,000 to transform their Mercedes Sprinter vans into lavish, albeit tiny, homes. Learn more about the luxurious side of “van life.”

Known for his negotiation skills and ability to navigate complex deals, Morabito has earned nearly every top honor at Douglas Elliman. But what drives him is not winning awards, but the reward he finds working with clients.

A sprawling, modern estate with three distinct segments, all curved to face the Atlantic Ocean in Wainscott, boasts 230 feet of beachfront. The 2.55-acre property is now asking $49.5 million.

Dan Rattiner recently welcomed Jimmy Giugliano, one of the lead agents on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, to the Who’s Here in the Hamptons podcast.