Update: 94-Year-Old Water Mill Estate Reduced to $18 Million

This waterfront Water Mill property--originally built in 1925--has just taken another $2 million off its asking price. The 5.27-acre estate is now available for $18 million via Sotheby's agents Harald Grant and Bruce Grant. The property was originally listed in 2014 for $27.5 million.

A Georgian-style brick house, with interesting stone carvings, the place was designed by architects Goodwillie and Moran. There's 7,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bath. There's a long tree-lined driveway, as well as quaint old style features like a walnut-paneled living room and a sleeping porch.

The master suite has bay views from its own open-air porch. There's also a three-car garage, a dining porch, a pool, dock, and 300 feet of water front on Hayground Cove. Hopefully this estate will find a new owner soon.

217 Rose Hill Road, Water Mill