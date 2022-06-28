Water Mill Compound on Mecox Bay Lists at $14.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A turn-of-the-century home on Mecox Bay in Water Mill is a “storybook setting,” according to listing broker Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, who has put it on the market for $14.5 million.

The 2.8-acre property is located south of the highway with the 4,400-square-foot, shingle-style home set a the end of a long, hedged driveway, just past the parking court. The compound also includes a waterfront guest cottage, a pool, a tennis court and a dock.

The main residence retains many original details from when it was a converted barn, from the wide plank wood floors to extensive bead board walls and interior sliding wood doors. The home has been renovated and maintained regularly over the years and features large, bright, light-filled interiors.

There are a total of six bedrooms, one that features a fireplace and a balcony, and six bathrooms.

The home features a new kitchen with marble counters and high-end appliances, as does the waterside cottage, as well.

A brick patio off the kitchen and dining room is adjacent to the heated gunite pool. A lawn extends to the tennis court with its viewing pavilion.

Meanwhile, an attached screened porch has a view over a stone patio, mature trees, stone walls and a lawn that leads to the 112 feet of bay frontage, the cottage and the dock.

[Listing: 4 Bay Lane, Water Mill |Broker: Harald Grant, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.