Buyers could easily be in this new Westhampton oceanfront home by summer. The asking price for 547 Dune Road: $7.45 million.

“Crafted in the magnificent style of traditional Hamptons estates and finished with classic cedar shingle and shake, close attention to oceanfront architectural detail has been paid to maximize the view, privacy and comfort,” says the Brown Harris Stevens listing. William F. LeMaire represents the seller.

The approximately 4,200-square-foot home offers views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Moriches Bay from nearly every room on the first and second floors.

There are two entrances to this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home. Walk up an outdoor staircase to the deck, which wraps around to the oceanside of the house, to enter the main floor on the side of the home. A short hallway leads to an open kitchen and great room with a wall of glass doors that allow a full view of the ocean. A wooden pathway over the dunes leads to the sandy beach.

The great room also features a fireplace with shiplap above. The chef’s kitchen offers quartz countertops a large center island and high-end, custom-fitted appliances. There is hardwood flooring throughout the space.

A large study, which could also be used as the fifth bedroom, can be found on the other side of the home with a balcony that faces the bay. A powder room can also be found on the first floor.

Up on the second floor is the primary suite that boasts an ample walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, a private covered balcony and a luxurious bathroom where there is a standalone soaking tub in front of a large picture window, allowing for a view of the ocean, and a large walk-in shower.

Three additional guest suites are also located on the second level, each that “offer double exposures, some with private balconies and/or walk-in closets,” the listing says. A laundry closet with a washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor. Drop-down stairs lead to a rooftop deck.

There is also an entry hall on the ground floor in front of the house, where there is a mudroom, a two-car garage and significant storage space, perfect for bicycles, kayaks and paddleboards. Shiplap decorates the walls and continues up the staircase to the main floor. Glass doors also lead out to the rear of the home and a grassy area before the dunes.

Technical amenities include a hydro-air system, three heating and air conditioning zones and central airconditioning.

The 0.84-acre property is located west of Jessup Lane, just a short distance to Westhampton Beach’s restaurants and shops.