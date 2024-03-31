What Attracts Pests to a Home?

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

No homeowner wants pests to invade their homes or their yards. However, it’s easy for pests to find their way into and around a home. In fact, certain conditions may be inviting pests to a property.

Garbage: Piles of garbage offer food and shelter to pests. Removing garbage piles and cleaning up food waste promptly can make a difference.

Stagnant Water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water, which is water not affected by waves, current or a filtration system. Anywhere water has pooled, mosquitoes may be breeding.

Moisture or Standing Water: Additional sources of water and moisture may attract pests like gnats, mosquitoes, stink bugs and certain spiders. Damp areas are of particular concern, especially when combined with darkness.

Firewood: Firewood may attract a variety of pests, including termites and weevils. Firewood also may contain eggs that were laid before trees were cut down. If firewood is needed, it should be stacked far away from a home.

Clogged Gutters: Ignoring clogged gutters can lead to pest problems. Mice, squirrels, birds, ants and spiders may be attracted to damp leaves in clogged gutters. Leaves offer shelter, nesting material and possible food sources of insect life.

Dirty Dishes and Indoor Trash: Leaving food-covered dishes in the sink invites pests. Leftover food attracts cockroaches, flies, ants and more. Even if time is short, it’s best to wash dishes or load them into the dishwasher. Overflowing trash also draws pests into a home.

Clutter: Clutter provides hiding places for all sorts of rodents and insects, which can hide out in cluttered areas and remain comfortable. Going room to room and clearing out extraneous items may help reduce pest populations. Focus on the garage and basement, in particular.

Pests are attracted to certain conditions, and remedying these issues can help reduce pest infestations.

-Metro Creative Connection