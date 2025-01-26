What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Projects

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Kitchens have long been characterized as the busiest room in a home. Kitchens are where meals are prepared and cooked, but they also tend to be gathering spaces where families connect at the end of a day and where guests congregate during holiday celebrations and birthday parties.

All that time in the kitchen makes these popular rooms to renovate. Homeowners who want to give their kitchens a new look and feel without doing a full renovation can consider kitchen cabinet projects. An understanding of kitchen cabinet projects can help homeowners decide if this undertaking is for them.

Cabinet renovations do not necessarily require replacement. Some cabinets may not need to be removed and replaced. The renovation experts at HGTV note that kitchen cabinet refacing can be a budget-friendly way to give a new look to cabinets that do not require replacement. Refacing can be as extensive as homeowners prefer, but such projects can create a whole new aesthetic in the kitchen depending on the extent of the project.

There are many different types of kitchen cabinets. Homeowners who have never been involved in a cabinet project should know they will have many different options to choose from. Face-frame cabinets are a traditional choice made with a frame around the door and any drawers that might be included as part of the cabinets. Some additional options include full overlay cabinets, frameless cabinets, recessed panel cabinets, and Shaker cabinets. Homeowners hesitant to choose their own cabinets can work with a contractor and/or interior designer to find the option that aligns best with their current kitchen.

Cabinet materials and finishes vary as well. Cabinets can be made from an array of materials, including wood, laminate, metal, and plastic. Cabinets also can be finished with paint, stain, glaze, and lacquer. Each finish has its own unique characteristics. For example, painted cabinets may need to be tended to with greater frequency than other options because paint can fade. However, painted cabinets remain popular because homeowners can paint them any color at any time.

Consider the countertops when adjusting kitchen cabinets. Kitchens tend to have color schemes, and that scheme is often reflected in the color of cabinets and countertops. When tweaking just the cabinets, homeowners should give ample consideration to the overall color scheme of their kitchens. Interior designers can be invaluable resources for homeowners who aren’t quite sure how new or refaced cabinets will fit into an overall color scheme.

Consider replacement if necessary. A kitchen cabinet replacement project will be more expensive than refacing the cabinets. But there are instances when cabinets require replacement. Excessive wear and tear, insufficient storage, a dated appearance, and cabinets that appear to be sagging off the wall are some indicators that replacement is necessary.

Updated cabinets can give a kitchen a whole new look, even if the cabinets are refaced instead of replaced.

-Metro Creative Connection