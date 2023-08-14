What to Know When Picking New Interior Doors

THIS RUNDOWN CAN HELP HOMEOWNERS AS THEY BEGIN TO EXPLORE THEIR OPTIONS AND START DOWN THE PATH OF REPLACING INTERIOR DOORS.

Renovation projects run the gamut from patio paver installations to home additions to exterior lighting projects. There’s no end to the ways homeowners can tweak their properties as they aspire to renovate and transform their homes.

Interior door replacement projects can dramatically alter how a home looks, especially when existing doors are dated, damaged and/or fading. The following rundown can help homeowners as they begin to explore their options and start down the path of replacing interior doors.

MATERIALS

Interior doors are made from an array of materials, some of which may be more effective at reducing noise than others. Wood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), solid-core, hollow-core, and even metal and glass are some of the materials categories. Homeowners can define what they prioritize with each door and choose the material that aligns best with that goal.

INSTALLATION

Installation costs are another variable to consider when replacing interior doors. If the frame of the door is being replaced along with the door, homeowners may benefit from utilizing a professional installation team, as removing an existing frame and installing a new one is a complicated project. Pre-hung doors come ready to hang with hinges already attached, so skilled do-it-yourselfers may be able to hang these on their own. Installation costs can be high, but homeowners with little DIY experience are urged to work with professionals so a job can be completed correctly, on time and within budget.

STYLE AND DESIGN

Style and design merits consideration as well, and homeowners are urged to afford ample time to explore a wide array of options that might be more expansive than homeowners realize. Hinged doors, pocket doors, French doors and barn doors are just some of the styles homeowners can choose from, and it may make sense to choose various styles when replacing all or most interior doors in a home. Each type of door typically comes in an assortment of designs as well, and it can take time to choose the right design for a given home.

HARDWARE

Hardware such as doorknobs and locks is easy to take for granted. However, homeowners replacing their interior doors will need to make these choices when picking doors. Standard hardware offerings may disappoint upon installation, so afford ample time to doorknobs and other hardware to ensure the finished product impresses from the get-go. Customization of hardware may add a little extra to the final cost, but it should not be enough to bust a budget and will likely result in a more impressive finished product.

