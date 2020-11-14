What’s in Contract: $7.85 Million New Build in Amagansett, $4.9 Million Historic Quogue Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The buying season is far from over on the East End where one contract after the next is being signed.

Among the properties to have recently gone into contract is 7 Ashwood Court in Amagansett. The last asking price was $7.85 million. The new build, located on more than two acres of land north of the highway, is nearly complete, according to Chris Coleman of the Montauk Coleman real estate team at Compass, who announced the deal. The 9,400 square feet of living space includes eight bedrooms and nine and a half baths on three levels.

According to the listing with Douglas Elliman’s William Wolff, the property is next to a large reserve that can never be built on. There are first and second floor master suites, an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen and living and family rooms, and a finished lower level with wine cellar, sauna, steam room, gym, and media rooms. There is also a detached 600-square-foot, two-car garage, 18-by-48-foot heated, gunite pool, and a pool house with bath, bar and seating area. The property, which had been vacant, sold in June of 2019 for $1.4 million, according to records. Also in contract is the house at 55 Quaquanantuck Lane in Quogue, listed exclusively with Georgia K. Hatch and Robert Hatch of Brown Harris Stevens. The last asking price was $4.895 million. Known as Seabreeze, this historic three-story home is located in an estate section on one acre. The 5,500-square-foot house was originally built in 1891 and underwent a renovation in 2006. It features two master ensuites, three guest bedrooms and two baths, as well as a second story sun deck.

During the renovations, the house was lifted 20 feet and a 1,700-square-foot finished basement was added, though you would never know it was underground. It has a fireplace and nine windows.

An expansive stone patio overlooks the back yard with a gunite pool. A separate two-car garage is currently configured as an artist’s studio with 550 square feet of living space above.

Here’s what else we’ve seen go into contract:

37 Pond Lane, Southampton

Last Ask: $4.285 million

Listing Broker: John P. Viello, Brown Harris Stevens

Located south of the highway in the heart of the Southampton Village estate section, this house has views of Lake Agawam and Agawam Park. The 4,035-square-foot home underwent an extensive restoration. It has six bedrooms and and four and a half baths, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and a spacious breakfast area. Outside, there is a bluestone terrace, stone stacked walls, a gunite pool with waterfall and a sprawling lawn.

21 Westway, East Hampton

Last Ask: $1.995 million

Listing Broker: William “JR” Kuneth

Located in Barnes Landing, this turn key traditional beach house is less than a mile to the beach at Gardiner’s Bay. The 3,252-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, including first and second floor master suites, and three levels of living space, plus a detached 2 car garage.

2 Beach Lane, Quogue Village

Last Ask: $2.749 million

Listing Broker: Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Located in the estate section, this four-bedroom, three and a half bath house is set on just over an acre. The park-like property have a private pond and a gunite pool with patio areas. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace and there’s a chef’s kitchen with a large marble island, wet bar, and a dining area.

160 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor

Last Ask: $1.675 million

Listing Broker: Dana Trotter, Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in the heart of Sag Harbor Village, this house dates to 1840. Now 2,400 square feet, it holds five bedrooms, three and a half baths and the property, which is hedged for privacy, features an attached one car garage, dining deck, and artist’s studio.

55 Montauk Avenue, East Hampton

Last Ask: $1.395 million

Listing Broker: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country Real Estate

A three-bed, three-bath modern home has been newly renovated and is move-in-ready for its new buyers. There is an open living area with double-height ceilings and a fireplace and an open gourmet kitchen area. Sliders open up to the outdoor kitchen area on the covered porch, which overlooks the heated, salt water pool. There’s even an outdoor bocce court.

14 Murray Place, Bridgehampton

Last Ask: $750,000

Broker: Timothy R. English, Brown Harris Stevens

Perhaps one of the lowest prices we have seen on the Bridgehampton market in a while, this four-bedroom, two-bath house is not far from Bridgehampton’s Main Street on a dead-end street.