Yet Another Oceanfront Montauk Stunner for $21M

Right now, if you are looking for an oceanfront home in Montauk and have about $20 million to spend, you're spoiled for choice, frankly. There are four properties on the market at that price point, all lovely and all different: the former Madoff property, the Edward Albee house, the Hirtenstein spread, and now also this property, which was formerly owned by Robert Entenmann, of the crumb-cake empire, and was nicely renovated by current owner Tomas Meier. Meier is of course a fashion designer and was until last month the creative director at Bottega Veneta.

One nice thing about this property (repped by Susan Ryan and Michael Schultz at Corcoran) is that it's set high up--less worries about rising ocean levels and also provides for more sweeping views. On the other hand, you're farther away from the water than you are in a property like the former Madoff place which is set farther down on the dune than would be allowed today. Both options are pretty fabulous, frankly. This house was designed to be minimalistic in style. The kitchen, fireplaces, and so on are simple and quiet, so the emphasis is on the spectacular views. This property also demonstrates (as with 240 Old Montauk Highway, which sold recently for $23 million) that a skilled architect (Robert Young) can create a really stylish home out of a tired, dated building.

Now for the details: there is one acre of land, beautifully and naturalistically landscaped, which includes a 55 foot gunite pool and 135 feet of oceanfront. The house, 3000 square feet, boasts 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, as well as 2000 square feet of outdoor living space. (Who wants to be indoors?)

For more, click here. 640 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk