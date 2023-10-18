House of the Day

Zen-like Southold Retreat Lists at $2.25 Million

A zen-like retreat in Southold is asking $2.25 million.
A contemporary zen-inspired home in Southold is new to the market at $2.25 million. Kate DiGregorio and Ryan Springer, the Corcoran Group have the listing.

Recently redesigned, the 3,548-square-foot home, originally built in 1976, sits on a 1.21-acre gated property that comes with deeded beach rights on the nearby Long Island Sound.

A wood deck leads to the front door that opens into an entry foyer with a large light-filled gallery. On one side is a well-appointed modern spacious kitchen under a vaulted ceiling with a fan. It features a center island and attached table, Greek Thassos marble tile, high-end appliances and generous counter space.

The modern kitchen inside the home, which was recently renovated.Courtesy of the Corcoran Group

The kitchen opens to a contemporary screened-in patio with vaulted ceilings, cedar walls and modern lighting. It offers access to both the side deck and front porch.

The spacious deck leads to a patio and professionally landscaped garden featuring native species, walking paths and raised garden beds.

On the other side of the foyer is a dining room and living room that is flooded with natural light thanks to skylights and several windows. There is also a stone fireplace. There is also access to the front deck through sliding glass doors.

The screened-in porchCourtesy of the Corcoran Group

The primary bedroom suite is located just down the gallery, offering plenty of privacy. The corner bedroom offers access to a deck and three sides of windows, including a corner of windows that allows occupants to stare out onto the tranquil property. There is also a dressing room that boasts not only closet space but a washer-dryer. The primary bathroom offers dual vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, and a door that opens to the deck.

Two more bedrooms and a bathroom with a walk-in glass shower can be found on the other side of the home. One of the bedrooms offers a private entrance making it perfect for a home office, which is its current use.

The lower level offers 1,774 square feet of space, including a two-car garage and a bonus space that could easily be made into a gym or an additional bedroom.

The home comes with a generator.

An artist studio is also located on the property.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 13725 Soundview Avenue, Southold | Agent: Kate DiGregorio and Ryan Springer, the Corcoran Group ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The view from the foyer down the galleryCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The living roomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The dining roomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
Another view of the living roomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
Another view of the kitchenCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The primary bedroomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
A sitting area in the primary bedroomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The primary bathroomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
One of the guest bedroomsCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
Another bedroom being used as a home-officeCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The second bathroomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
There is space on the lower level for another bedroomCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
Lower level spaceCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The side deck overlooking the gardensCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The side of the homeCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The gardenCourtesy of the Corcoran Group
The gated drivewayCourtesy of the Corcoran Group

