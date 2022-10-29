An upgraded Southold home is on the market for $925,000 with Robert Wilner of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Located at 2275 Pine Neck Road, this property could be for year-round or vacation home use.
Four beds and two baths make up this single family home as well as a chef’s kitchen with a gas stove, high end appliances and a mixology bar. A convertible office and den serve as functional spaces.
Outside, a fully fenced back yard has a large deck and private outdoor shower with room for a pool as well as a new cobblestone driveway.
Some other features include Anderson windows, central and two-zone A/C, re-finished wood floors and a wood burning fireplace.
The space is a quick trip from schools, Southold Village and Goose Creek Beach.
Check it out Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
