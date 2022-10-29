Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An upgraded Southold home is on the market for $925,000 with Robert Wilner of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Located at 2275 Pine Neck Road, this property could be for year-round or vacation home use.

Four beds and two baths make up this single family home as well as a chef’s kitchen with a gas stove, high end appliances and a mixology bar. A convertible office and den serve as functional spaces.

Outside, a fully fenced back yard has a large deck and private outdoor shower with room for a pool as well as a new cobblestone driveway.

Some other features include Anderson windows, central and two-zone A/C, re-finished wood floors and a wood burning fireplace.

The space is a quick trip from schools, Southold Village and Goose Creek Beach.

Check it out Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

60 W Neck Road, Shelter Island

Price: $895,000

Broker: TinaMarika Kasack, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

505 Bungalow Lane, Mattituck

Price: $1.675 million

Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic

Price: $1.349 million

Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

345 Budds Pond Road, Southold

Price: $995,000

Broker: Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold

Price: $825,000

Brokers: Carol Szynka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale

Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue

Price: $2.65 million

Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale

Sunday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead

Price: $879,000

Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale

Sunday, October 30, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

