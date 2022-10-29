Open Houses

Southold Home Perfect For All Seasons Plus More North Fork Open Houses

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

An upgraded Southold home is on the market for $925,000 with Robert Wilner of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Located at 2275 Pine Neck Road, this property could be for year-round or vacation home use.

Four beds and two baths make up this single family home as well as a chef’s kitchen with a gas stove, high end appliances and a mixology bar. A convertible office and den serve as functional spaces.

Outside, a fully fenced back yard has a large deck and private outdoor shower with room for a pool as well as a new cobblestone driveway.

Some other features include Anderson windows, central and two-zone A/C, re-finished wood floors and a wood burning fireplace.

The space is a quick trip from schools, Southold Village and Goose Creek Beach.

Check it out Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:

North Fork, open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

60 W Neck Road, Shelter Island
Price: $895,000
Broker: TinaMarika Kasack, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

505 Bungalow Lane, Mattituck 
Price: $1.675 million
Broker: Scott Bennett, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

1055 Wood Lane, Peconic 
Price: $1.349 million
Broker: Susan Orioli, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of NOFO Real Estate

345 Budds Pond Road, Southold
Price: $995,000
Broker: Gina Marie Benedetto, NOFO Real Estate
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

1075 Victoria Drive, Southold
Price: $825,000
Brokers: Carol Szynka and Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale
Saturday, October 29, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

North Fork open houses
Courtesy of Daniel Gale

500 Private Road #8, Cutchogue
Price: $2.65 million
Brokers: Lana Faye Sherman and Carol Szynaka, Daniel Gale
Sunday, October 30, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Daniel Gale

16 Foxglove Row #16, Riverhead
Price: $879,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale
Sunday, October 30, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

