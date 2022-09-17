A Relaxing Weekend of North Fork Open Houses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

On the schedule of North Fork open houses this weekend: Stop by Greenport and scope out a beautiful waterfront home. End your summer months in this 980 Manhasset Avenue home, listed for $1.489 million.

Janet Markarian from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty — who some will recognize as being featured in our recent Master Craftsman column for her store, Orient Linen Co., represents the listing.

The 1,438-square-foot interior is made up of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, office/sitting room and laundry space on the first floor. The home also has a great room with a gas fireplace, perfect for when the North Fork cools down.

Step outside onto a waterfront front porch and enjoy the floating dock, and water views of the Stirling Harbor, with access to the Peconic Bay.

As for additional storage, an attached two-car garage provides additional space.

See the home Saturday, September 17 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Another North Fork open house this weekend:

6320 Main Bayview Road, Southold

Price: $1.2 million

Broker: Mary Lentini, Daniel Gale

Saturday, September 17, 12 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->