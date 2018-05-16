In Montauk, Tschüss to Zum Schneider, Bonjour to Sel Rrose

It's been a nice few years with Zum Schneider in Montauk--we loved its beers and wursts. There's still time to catch one final party there this weekend in honor of the Montauk Music Festival. The owners say, "Lots of Bavarian bier, champagne, signature cocktails and many different bands (no food, sorry). Join us for a goodbye beer and a welcome cocktail by the beach, with lots of fun and dancing." Stop by Friday at 5 PM and Saturday at 12PM till late.

You can also meet the new owners: the restaurant will be an outpost of Sel Rrose ("pink salt") on Delancey Street in the Big Smoke. That means oysters, cocktails, and what looks like pretty reasonably priced plates, all of which are French accented.

And yes, for you fellow art nerds, the name is an homage to Marcel Duchamp's famous female alter ego, Rrose Sélavy ("Eros, c'est la vie"). The double R is supposed to be rolled. (This picture was taken by Man Ray. Real name Emmanuel Radnitzky. Those crazy Surrealists!)

4 South Elmwood Ave, Montauk