A Few North Fork Open Houses For Your Weekend

Quality over quantity this weekend with just three North Fork open houses, including a completely renovated Cutchogue home. Located at 3900 Alvahs Lane, this listing is on the market for $699,999 with Zachary Scher and Daniel Oneil of Signature Premier Properties.

This property has an enclosed front porch as an entryway, leading to an interior with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Buyers can also enjoy a spacious living room with hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, plus a formal dining room. A mudroom and laundry room are featured for added function, as well as an unfinished basement and two-car garage for additional storage.

An open house will be held Saturday, December 18 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Two other open house this weekend:



295 Sterling, Greenport

Price: $699,000

Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 19, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

14 Simeon Road, Jamesport

Price: $1.075 million

Broker: William Joseph Walters, Daniel Gale

Saturday, December 18, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->