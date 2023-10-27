Adjoining Parcels Close to Sag Harbor Village Offer a Variety of Uses

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Two adjoining parcels, nearly four acres in total and less than two miles to Sag Harbor Village, have come on the market. Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the listing at $3.895 million.

The two properties are on Clay Pit Road, a unique mix of prime industrial-use properties and new multi-million estates due to its proximity to the village and Bridgehampton on either side of the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. From Clay Pit Road there is also access to preserved land.

The property at 80 Clay Pit Road is a 1.975-acre vacant plot of residential land spanning 815 feet deep and 115 feet wide.

Then there is 92 Clay Pit Road, a 1.773-acre parcel spanning 74 feet deep and 115 feet wide. It is zoned as residential but is being used as an industrial property. There is an approximately 1,900-square-foot commercial building on it, along with extensive outdoor storage that allows for a variety of business operations, the Compass team says.

With purchasing the properties, there is potential to continue along with existing uses, pursue rezoning for expanded industrial uses or redevelop the properties and create single-family estates.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.