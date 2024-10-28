‘Beach Chic’ Amagansett Dunes House Asks $3.15M

This contemporary home in the Amagansett Dunes features a private pool area.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An architect-designed home in the Amagansett Dunes is the ultimate beach house. Listed with Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty, the stylish, “beach chic” home is asking $3.15 million.

Located south of the highway at 29 Cliff Road, the home was originally built in 1972 and has undergone some major renovations with architect Roger Cardinal.

The 1,374-square-foot contemporary house features a double-height living, dining and kitchen area with a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead out onto a deck with privacy walls, making it perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

The kitchen area is sleek, boasting a center island, stainless steel appliances, a beach blue tile backsplash, and lacquer cabinetry, including a refrigerator panel.

The first floor also includes two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A staircase with cable railings leads up to the second floor, there is a primary suite and a versatile office/loft that is currently being used as a fourth bedroom, according to the listing.

The wrap-around deck leads to an above-ground pool, hidden amongst the lush landscaping and surrounded by an inviting outdoor seating area.

An electric car charging station can be found in the gated driveway.

The 0.25-acre property is a short drive to the ocean beaches and Amagansett Main Street, with its shops, restaurants, nightlife and farmers market.

The current owners are Susan Danziger and Albert Wenger, co-founders of The Spark of Hudson, a dynamic force for learning, innovation, and community development. Through community-centric initiatives, grants program, and educational hub, they provide opportunities for every member of the Hudson community to flourish. They are also the founders of Wally Farms, which creates entrepreneurial models for climate mitigation and resiliency – their mission is to explore local approaches to food security, energy independence, and steward ownership.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 29 Cliff Road, Amagansett | Broker: Natascha Tillmanns of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.