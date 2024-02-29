The home at 47 Treasure Island Drive recently went back on the market.

This modern beach house in Amagansett was designed especially for its ocean dune surroundings.

“47 Treasure Island Drive is special on all points,” says Jennifer Brew of Compass, who has the exclusive on the listing. It recently went back on the market, asking $4,999,000.

“The location offers private beach access and the home is adjacent to 18 acres of spectacular dune reserve to the east,” she continues. “The Bates Masi + Architect design is elegant and simple for easy beach living. Where will you be this summer?”

Located just past a raised field of lavender is the 1,800-square-foot home with a louvered facade covering the east side of the house. Aside from the visual appeal the design filters warm natural light and is part of a passive ventilation system to cool the house, while also providing privacy.

Steps lead up to an oversized, pivoting glass door that swings open into the open-concept space. The sleek kitchen serves as the heart of the home, while the living room is cozy with a bronze-clad wall that holds a modern fireplace and a flat-screen television, hidden behind sliding doors.

“Disappearing floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the east fully recede to provide open exposure to the outdoors, where the rear deck overlooks acres and acres of preserved dunescape,” the listing says. A rear deck extends to overlook the preserved dunes.

On the first floor, two bedrooms — a bunkroom — share a well-appointed bathroom. The guest room has a balcony.

The large primary suite and a third guest bedroom can be found on the second floor, both of which overlook the dune preserve. The primary suite features a shower room and a freestanding tub that also enjoys the view of the dune, though still has the benefit of privacy from the steel facade.

Take one more flight to the roof deck, perfect for viewing sunset or sunrises, or tanning with complete privacy.

The 0.14-acre property also holds an outdoor shower.

The home is available for the summer of 2024, though a winter tenant is there until May 31, 2024.

[Listing: 47 Treasure Island Drive, Amagansett |Broker: Jennifer Brew, Compass] GMAP

