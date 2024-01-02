Behind The Hedges Seeking Interns for 2024

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Dan’s Papers is seeking interns to work in the Hamptons and on the North Fork for 2024 — including for Behind The Hedges.

For six decades, Dan’s Papers has been a beloved East End institution, providing news, arts, food and lifestyle content for its readers.

Dan’s Papers is owned by Bayside-based Schneps Media, one of the largest local news chains in New York State with more than 70 newspapers and websites across Long Island, New York City, Westchester, and Philadelphia. Sister publications include the Queens Courier, The Brooklyn Paper, The Bronx Times, and many more.

Interns will get hands-on experience working with seasoned professionals. They will research, report, and write content for the weekly print publication and the daily websites. For Behind The Hedges, an interest in real estate, construction or design is a plus.

Summer internships run from May to August and fall internships are open from September to December, but situations can be approached on a case-by-case basis. Applicants should be college students majoring in English, journalism, or communications. Experience writing for a school newspaper is encouraged.

Applicants who live in the Hamptons are sought, but it is not a requirement.

Applicants can email their resume, cover letter and writing sample to Behind The Hedges’ Editor in Chief, Taylor K. Vecsey, at [email protected].