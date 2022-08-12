Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has listed her Hamptons home on Booking.com — but just one pair of fans will get to stay there for two nights.

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach,” Parker wrote in a note posted on the site about her 1940s Amagansett beach cottage, “and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered.”

The “Hamptons Hideaway” becomes bookable on Booking.com on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at noon ET and is available on a first-come, first-served basis for the two-night stay, Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The price? Just $19.98 – that’s the year SJP got the role of Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s Sex and the City.

Not Just Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Home

Parker, who reprised her role last year for And Just Like That…, A New Chapter of Sex and the City, says, “guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll.

“We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years.”

The experience does include a fridge stocked with some of Parker’s favorite snacks and a fully-stocked bar with Thomas Ashbourne craft cocktails — the brand features Sarah Jessica Parker’s Perfect Cosmo. Reservations will also be made at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton. Fashionistas need not worry, it also comes with a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps.

Also included is a beach day with all the necessities, a visit to Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett and a shopping trip to Amagansett Square. Transportation will also be provided to and from all activities.

Located just steps from the ocean, the home is not far from Parker’s bestie Andy Cohen. Plus, it comes with access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. The three-bedroom cottage features a brick fireplace and an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery.

Though there is no mention of Parker’s famous husband, Matthew Broderick, being a part of the Booking.com rental, she does refer to him in describing the space.

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” according to a statement from Parker in the press release.

“We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years, and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues and fun gatherings,” she says. “It was designed with love, relaxation and happy times in mind. We’re excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway.”

“I love the idea of people enjoying our Hamptons cottage when we’re not there to enjoy it ourselves, so listing it on Booking.com was a no-brainer,” she says. “The process itself was incredibly seamless for us as ‘hosts,’ and I’m delighted to know that someone will have an opportunity to relax in this space.”

Dos and Don’ts

The Booking.com website notes that children or pets are not allowed. And, unlike, Carrie Bradshaw, who loved a cigarette, you’ll have to leave your smokes at home.

The site also notes that guests staying at Parker’s “must behave as good citizens during their stay and be cooperative with all the staff present on the premises. In the event a guest engages in behavior that (as determined by Booking.com or any other provider in its or their sole and absolute discretion) is inappropriate, or threatening, illegal or that is intended to abuse, threaten or harass any other person, Booking.com reserves the right to terminate the experience early.”

Guests must also keep noise to a minimum.

Will you be the lucky person to win a stay here?

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.