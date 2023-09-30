Commercial Real Estate

Bridgehampton Restaurant Back on the Market

By Posted on
Bridgehampton, restaurant
The restaurant at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton underwent a gut renovation in 2014.
Courtesy of Hamptons Compass Commercial

A vacant restaurant, situated between Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor, is on the market, asking $3.95 million. Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the exclusive listing.

Formerly the Wild Rose Café and later Fresh Hamptons, the building at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, just south of Narrow Lane, is located one-third of a mile from Montauk Highway and downtown Bridgehampton.

“It’s truly a rare opportunity to buy a full-service restaurant building in Bridgehampton as most wet-use properties are held for long term,” Zwick and Sztorc say, adding there is a shortage of inventory for restaurants.

Bridgehampton, restaurant
An aerial view of the restaurantCourtesy of Hamptons Compass Commercial

“The 100-seat restaurant underwent a ground-up gut renovation in 2014 making it one of the premier spaces for a food service group,” the agents say of the listing.

The two-story building offers 3,750 square feet of mixed-use space, bringing the price to $1,053 per square foot.

The main level features reclaimed wood floors and custom carpentry finishes, as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen. The full basement offers a legal prep area and hood system for baking. The patio area allows for outdoor dining.

On the second floor, there is a three-bedroom apartment.

The 0.6-acre property also boasts a dedicated parking lot and a storage building.

Records show the restaurant last traded for $3,050,000 in 2021. The owners are listed as Ljg Holdings LLC.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more commercial real estate coverage, click here
Bridgehampton, restaurant
Courtesy of Hamptons Compass Commercial
Courtesy of Hamptons Compass Commercial
Courtesy of Hamptons Compass Commercial

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites