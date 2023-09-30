Bridgehampton Restaurant Back on the Market

The restaurant at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton underwent a gut renovation in 2014.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A vacant restaurant, situated between Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor, is on the market, asking $3.95 million. Hal Zwick and Jeffrey Sztorc of Hamptons Compass Commercial have the exclusive listing.

Formerly the Wild Rose Café and later Fresh Hamptons, the building at 203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, just south of Narrow Lane, is located one-third of a mile from Montauk Highway and downtown Bridgehampton.

“It’s truly a rare opportunity to buy a full-service restaurant building in Bridgehampton as most wet-use properties are held for long term,” Zwick and Sztorc say, adding there is a shortage of inventory for restaurants.

“The 100-seat restaurant underwent a ground-up gut renovation in 2014 making it one of the premier spaces for a food service group,” the agents say of the listing.

The two-story building offers 3,750 square feet of mixed-use space, bringing the price to $1,053 per square foot.

The main level features reclaimed wood floors and custom carpentry finishes, as well as a state-of-the-art kitchen. The full basement offers a legal prep area and hood system for baking. The patio area allows for outdoor dining.

On the second floor, there is a three-bedroom apartment.

The 0.6-acre property also boasts a dedicated parking lot and a storage building.

Records show the restaurant last traded for $3,050,000 in 2021. The owners are listed as Ljg Holdings LLC.