Brown Harris Stevens Hamptons, Palm Beach Agents Recognized

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), the privately owned real estate services company celebrating 150 years in business, commemorated its year in real estate in 2022 by recognizing the top deals, top individual agents, and top teams, including awards for agents in the Hamptons, on the North Fork and in Palm Beach.

Companywide, Vivian Dimond and Jeff Cohen were honored for 2022’s top sale, $120 million in Surfside, Florida. The Harkov Lewis Team earned the firm’s honor of Top Team, and for the seventh consecutive year, Lisa K. Lippman, who is based in Manhattan, was named Brown Harris Stevens’ number one individual agent.

“Our world-class agents continue to weather an ever-changing housing landscape with great success,” BHS CEO Bess Freedman said in a statement. “After a record-breaking 2021 and first half of 2022, the 2023 housing market is shaping up to be a bit of a transition year as an improving economy and lower rates take hold. We are optimistic as buyers and sellers adjust to our new reality.”

John Burger, who works on the East Side of Manhattan, was the number two agent, and Christopher Burnside, who works in the Bridgehampton office, placed third amongst all the agents in the company.

Also, Peter Turino with Shannan North of the East Hampton office came in the top 10, at number 9.

Additional top awards based on gross commissions in the Hamptons included one for Burnside as the top agent and the Cerio Natter Team as Top Team.

For the East Hampton office, Turino and North took home the award, while Jane Babcook received the honor for the Sag Harbor office. In Southampton, Cristina Mattos earned bragging rights, while Andrea Ackerman got the award for the Bridgehampton office and Lauren Battista received it for Westhampton’s office. On the North Fork, Marianne Collins was given the title of the top individual agent.

Recognition was also given to the Top Outbound Referal Agent of the Year, who was Matthew Melinger, who works on the East Side of Manhattan and in the Bridgehampton office.

In all of Palm Beach, the top agent was Lilly Leas Ferreira, while the Top Team award went to the Liza Pulitzer & Whitney McGurk Team.

In the Cocoanut Row office, the top agent was Alexis Waller and at the Worth Avenue office the top agent was Lilly Leas Ferreira and the Top Team was the Liza Pulitzer & Whitney McGurk Team. Over in West Palm Beach, the top agent was Richard Berman and the Top Team was Kirkpatrick Team

The awards were announced in the season three premiere episode of The LEAD with Bess Freedman video series, featuring an interview with industry legend Barbara Corcoran.

Produced in-house by Brown Harris Stevens, The LEAD with Bess Freedman welcomes high-profile guests from a variety of industries. Past guests have included BHS NYC President Hall Willkie, former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, Developers Arthur and Will Zeckendorf, hockey legend Mark Messier, The Real Deal Publisher Amir Korangy, The Wall Street Journal Reporter Katherine Clarke, New York Times Bestselling Author Julie Metz, and Restaurateur Will Guidara.