Castle-inspired North Sea Home Offers Plenty of Privacy

The castle-like house at 44 Woodland Farm Road in North Sea is offered at $2.9 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A North Sea house could be your very own castle — from its design to its secluded location and even its moat-like koi pond.

Located at 44 Woodland Farm Road, the stucco residence is listed for $2.9 million by Enzo Morabito at Douglas Elliman.

The 4,900-square-foot house sits atop six acres of land, down a private, 1,600-square-foot driveway surrounded by a mature landscape of lush greenery and trees.

“The secluded privacy this home offers makes it so unique,” says Morabito.

The house “feels like the middle of nowhere, but is actually in the center of everything,” he adds.

The privacy and seclusion of the house, combined with the location – just around 10 minutes away from downtown Southampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and the ocean beaches – make it the best of both worlds.

Just past the outdoor statue of a knight riding a horse into battle is a drawbridge-like porch that leads up to the front door. A serene, moat-like koi pond travels underneath the drawbridge and around what Morabito calls the “tall glass tower,” floor-to-ceiling glass block windows that extend up to the turret, that allow light into the entryway.

The current homeowners have embraced the castle theme with several knight statues standing watch inside the house.

“This house was made for entertaining,” Morabito claims.

The residence has four spacious bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a section of the house can be close off into guest quarters. Guests can also enjoy privacy in a casita by the pool that includes a bedroom, a full kitchen with a dining table, a living area, and a deck overlooking the uniquely-shaped pool and gardens.

Back in the main home, the expansive great room on the home’s second level opens up to a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the grounds. A shaded dining table, a grill, chaise lounges and a Jacuzzi spa outfit the deck, all of which are perfect for entertaining or enjoying an afternoon in the sun.

Morabito emphasized the charming qualities of the heart-shaped, heated gunite pool that is around 800 square feet. A Jacuzzi fits about four to six people.

Other details in the home include nine-foot ceilings throughout and intricate detailing, such as mosaic art in each bathroom.

The house is in move-in condition. The kitchen is fully equipped and offers granite counters, a center island with a sink, and an opportunity for a breakfast bar.

There is also an exercise room, an expansive family room, a formal dining room, a finished basement and storage space.

There is a garage and additional parking spaces that can fit up to 14 cars. An additional detached garage measures 30 by 50 feet, with a second level storage area of also 30 by 50 feet with eight-foot high ceilings.

See more photos below.

[Listing: 44 Woodland Farm Rd | Agent: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.