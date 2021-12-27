Celebrities Who Sold Their Hamptons Homes in 2021

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Locals weren’t the only ones taking advantage of an excellent real estate market this year and cashing out. Some well-known names from a fashion designer to the son of a United States president sold their Hamptons homes in 2021.

Julianne Moore Bids Adieu to Montauk Cottage

The Academy Award-winning actress and her director husband, Bart Freundlich, sold their cottage on Fort Pond in Montauk back in February for $2.85 million. The couple first put it on the market six years ago for $3.5 million. But not to worry, they didn’t leave the Hamptons altogehter. They moved to a more secure, gated mansion after the Oscar winner found a drunken stranger passed out on her couch, Page Six reported last year.

Calvin Klein Sells His East Hampton Beachfront Estate for $85 Million

In May, the fashion designer quietly sold a pair of East Hampton Village properties he long owned for a combined $85 million. The 6.8-acre parcel with a large residence sold for $75 million while the vacant adjacent 1.63-acre property went for $10 million. Klein’s ex-wife, Kelly Klein, called 75 West End Road her home even after their divorce in 2006. Around the same time, Kelly Klein purchased a waterfront parcel on North Haven with a small fishing cottage on it, for $15.9 million.

Dick Cavett Sells Tick Hall in the Most Expensive Montauk Trade This Year

The legendary talk show host’s home in Montauk, known as Tick Hall, sold for $23.6 million in October, making it the most expensive sale in Montauk in 2021. After years on the market, Chris Coleman, a Montauk-based agent, closed the deal on the iconic oceanfront 19.8-acre property at 176 Deforest Road that was last asking $28.6 million.

Peter Brant, Stephanie Seymour Quietly Sell Sagaponack Oceanfront Estate The billionaire businessman and his supermodel wife sold their oceanfront home in Sagaponack in January for $26 million — in what is believed to be the highest sale in Sagaponack Village this year. Brant, a magazine publisher and art collector, and Seymour, one of the original supermodels who has posed for the likes of Richard Avedon and graced the covers of fashion magazines, have spent much time in the Hamptons over the years. Brant, an avid polo player, co-founded the now-defunct Bridgehampton Polo Club with Neil Hirsch.

How Much Martha Stewart Got for Her East Hampton Home

Stewart parted ways with her longtime East Hampton Village home on the famed Lily Pond Lane in August. She sold 58 Lily Pond Lane for $16.5 million to Katherine Sailer, the wife of Kenneth Lerer, the former Huffington Post co-founder and the former longtime chairman of BuzzFeed. The house, which sits on one acre, dates back to the 1800s, and Stewart purchased the shingled cottage 30 years ago shortly after her divorce.

Candice Bergen Sells East Hampton Home for $17 Million

The star of Murphy Brown and her husband, Marshall Rose also sold their Lily Pond Lane home this year, closing for $17 million in March. The 4,500-square-foot home at 72 Lily Pond Lane went on the market in December 2020 for $18 million. Rose, a real estate developer and philanthropist, and his then-wife, Jill, built the gambrel-style house in the mid-1980s.

Lorraine Bracco Trades Bridgehampton Home, Buys James Lipton’s

The Sopranos star finally sold her Bridgehampton home, but she did not move far. Bracco purchased the late James Lipton’s house a few miles away for less than half the price. She closed the $1.6 million deal for the 2,044-square-foot home on Old Sag Harbor Road in March, and unloaded her Butter Lane abode, twice the size, for $3.8 million in April.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle Sell Bridgehampton Home at Record Price

President Trump’s son and former Fox News co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle also gave up their Bridgehampton home — and made a handsome profit in the process. Nest Seekers International represented both the sellers and the buyers in the $8.14 million off-market deal for the home at 23 Kellis Way. James Giugliano, who starred in Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix, and Shawn Egan brokered the deal.

