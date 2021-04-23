See a Charming Renovated Beach House and More Open Houses in the Hamptons This Weekend

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly-renovated two-bedroom home on a quiet dead-end, south-of-the-highway street has hit the market for a nearly unheard of price on the East End. The house at 32 Hampton Road in Hampton Bays is listed at $585,000.

Yes, the house is small at 880 square feet, but quite charming and a perfect starter home or weekend getaway. You can’t beat the location, two miles to the ocean beaches and the hamlet of Hampton Bays.

The ceilings are high with lots of natural light. The master bedroom has room for a king size bed, plus has large windows with views of nature. It also comes with architectural drawings for a master bathroom and a walk-in closet addition. There are also special details like an exposed brick wall in a television area and shiplap walls in the bathrooms.

In addition to new bathrooms, there is a brand new white kitchen with a quartz counter, matte black details, new stainless steal appliances and a farmhouse sink.

An open house will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Here are other open houses happening this weekend:

104 Old Stone Highway, Springs

Price: $3.05 million

Brokers: Ray Lord and Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 25, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

44 Jagger Lane, Westhampton

Price: $1.995 million

Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

56 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor

Price: $4.5 million (newly reduced price)

Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

27 Realnautic Court, Hampton Bays

Price: $2.375 million

Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

57 Griffing Road, East Quogue

Price: $1.299 million

Brokers: Robert Landsiedel and Jeanne Lee Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 3 p.m.

278 Towd Point Road, North Sea

Price: $2.35 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, April 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

