See a Charming Renovated Beach House and More Open Houses in the Hamptons This Weekend

A newly-renovated two-bedroom home on a quiet dead-end, south-of-the-highway street has hit the market for a nearly unheard of price on the East End. The house at 32 Hampton Road in Hampton Bays is listed at $585,000.
Yes, the house is small at 880 square feet, but quite charming and a perfect starter home or weekend getaway. You can’t beat the location, two miles to the ocean beaches and the hamlet of Hampton Bays.
The ceilings are high with lots of natural light. The master bedroom has room for a king size bed, plus has large windows with views of nature. It also comes with architectural drawings for a master bathroom and a walk-in closet addition. There are also special details like an exposed brick wall in a television area and shiplap walls in the bathrooms.
In addition to new bathrooms, there is a brand new white kitchen with a quartz counter, matte black details, new stainless steal appliances and a farmhouse sink.
An open house will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Here are other open houses happening this weekend:
104 Old Stone Highway, Springs
Price: $3.05 million
Brokers: Ray Lord and Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 25, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $3.05 million
Brokers: Ray Lord and Nikola Cejic, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 25, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
44 Jagger Lane, Westhampton
Price: $1.995 million
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $1.995 million
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
56 Redwood Road, Sag Harbor
Price: $4.5 million (newly reduced price)
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
Price: $4.5 million (newly reduced price)
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this house on Behind The Hedges!
27 Realnautic Court, Hampton Bays
Price: $2.375 million
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $2.375 million
Brokers: Enzo Morabito Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
57 Griffing Road, East Quogue
Price: $1.299 million
Brokers: Robert Landsiedel and Jeanne Lee Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $1.299 million
Brokers: Robert Landsiedel and Jeanne Lee Landsiedel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
278 Towd Point Road, North Sea
Price: $2.35 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $2.35 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, April 24, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
200 Great Hill Road, Southampton
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, April 25, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $4.995 million
Broker: Raphael Avigdor, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, April 25, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->