A Charming Vine-Covered Cottage in Sagaponack

We adore this sweet house off Hedges Lane in Sagaponack, partially because we're suckers for houses with climbers on them, but also because we love the winding brick paths, rolling green lawn, and bucolic split rail fence. There's a generous 1.7 acres of land, which includes a pool (charmingly surrounded by hedges) and a pool house, and the generously sized 5000 square foot house, built circa 1920.

The house offers six bedrooms and six baths, pretty old beams, and plenty of charm. Yes, the kitchen could use some updating, and probably the baths as well, but look at it this way: the property, listed by Christopher Burnside at Brown Harris Stevens, is now asking a hair under $6 million. It was asking $7.5 million a while back, so just think of what a nice kitchen you can get with all that savings! Plus, of course, the place is located in supremely tony south Sagaponack to catch the ocean breezes.

16 Old Barn Lane, Sagaponack