Christie’s Real Estate Brings on Jane Babcook to New East Hampton Location

Christie’s International Real Estate Group, which opened in East Hampton in early August, recently welcomed Jane Babcook, a longtime licensed associate real estate broker in the Hamptons, to its roster.

“Nationally acclaimed as a leading producer, Ms. Babcook consistently achieves record-breaking sales and will make a powerful addition to the recently inaugurated East Hampton location,” Christie’s said in an announcement. “Departing from her previous brokerage after over three years, Jane brings more than 25 years of invaluable industry experience to the rapidly growing Christie’s International Real Estate Group.”

Located at 26 Park Place, just off the Reutershan’s parking lot, it is the first location for the real estate brokerage in the Hamptons.

“I am thrilled to contribute my deep knowledge of the multifaceted and intricate Hamptons real estate market to the Christie’s International Real Estate Group team,” Babcook says. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with numerous skilled agents and real estate experts, and I firmly believe that strong partnerships yield remarkable outcomes. I am eager to work alongside this group of dedicated professionals, sharing my insights into the local market, and leveraging the team’s comprehensive service offerings to further enhance the value we provide to our clients.”

Christie’s International Real Estate Group is under the leadership of Ilija Pavlovic, the owner, president, and CEO, as well as Executive Vice President Sonja Cullaro and Vice President and Corporate Broker of Record for New York City and the Hamptons Sherri Balassone, Esq.

Their inaugural Manhattan location opened last year. Christie’s covers New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions with more than 30 offices and a network of 1,100 associates throughout the tri-state area. The global network includes 150 affiliate companies with 31,000 real estate professionals in 48 countries, which sees an annual sales volume of more than US $100 billion, according to the statement. New market affiliates announced over the past year have been located in Beverly Hills, Miami, Naples, Florida, London, Munich, and Sydney, as well as the Swiss, French and Italian Alps and several Caribbean islands.

In announcing its first Hamptons location, the company said its agents can offer homebuyers and sellers access not only to its global luxury network but also exclusive marketing partnerships, industry-leading technology and a relationship with the iconic Christie’s auction house for the referral of the sale of art and luxury goods.

Balassone said that opening an office in East Hampton is a significant achievement for Christie’s and that they are happy to have Babcook join them. “Ms. Babcook stands as a renowned authority in the Hamptons real estate market, and her extensive experience extends to successfully handling a diverse range of intricate property transactions in one of the nation’s most sought-after luxury real estate destinations,” Balassone added.

Babcook‘s first listings with Christie’s International Real Estate Group are at 120 Glover Street in Sag Harbor Village, being offered at $5,995,000, and 1903 Deerfield Road in Water Mill with an asking price of $6,995,000.

In her free time, Babcook is a longtime member of the Sag Harbor Yacht Club and serves on the North Haven Village Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation.

