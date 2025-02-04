Colonial-era Renovated Home in Sagg Offers Farmland Views

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A renovated Colonial-era home in Sagaponack set on a one-acre property with farmland views is back on the market for $11.995 million. Susan Green of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Dating back to 1775, the house offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern luxury, all south of the highway, close to ocean beaches in Sagaponack and Wainscott.

Designer Brian Worthington reimagined the home between 2022 and 2024, preserving the character and craftsmanship of the original architecture while also incorporating contemporary finishes and amenities. It now holds five spacious bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

With 6,494 square feet, the house begins with an entry foyer.

The open-concept living space boasts an original brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen holds a center island with bar seating and marble countertops and backsplash.

There is also a mudroom, a walk-in pantry and a powder room.

The junior primary en suite bedroom can also be found on the first floor. It includes a walk-in closet and a private patio, while the bathroom features dual vanities and a shower.

A combined two-car garage and pool house features a full bathroom and a kitchenette with access to the heated gunite pool and attached spa.

Upstairs, there is a primary en suite bedroom that offers breathtaking views of an 83-acre agricultural reserve. The suite features a sitting room, a private terrace and a walk-in closet. The bathroom boasts dual vanities, a soaking tub and a large shower.

Two more en suite bedrooms can be found on the second level, as well as a laundry room.

The finished lower level was created during the renovation. There is a recreation room with reclaimed brick, a cedar-lined wine cellar, an additional en suite bedroom, and a gym that can also be used as a sixth bedroom with a full bathroom.

[Listing: 412 Hedges Lane, Sagaponack | Broker: Susan Green of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.