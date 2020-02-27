Here Comes the Inaugural Hamptons Home Show

Hamptons home professionals understand the importance of creating homes that are luxurious, attractive, durable, cost-effective, energy-efficient and technologically advanced. From custom builders to interior decorators, appliance experts to window wizards, solar power pros to property management gurus...the East End home needs them all. Following the adage "if you build it, they will come," the premier providers of service and products in these fields and countless additional fields will be coming to meet you this spring at the first-ever Hamptons Home Show, April 24-26 at the Stony Brook Southampton campus.

As the area's single greatest gathering of home professionals, the 2020 Hamptons Home Show will be a one-of-a-kind event. For members of the industry, it's the perfect opportunity to meet fellow local home-professionals and spend a great weekend building new relationships and strengthening existing ones, while also showcasing your cutting-edge products and services. For homeowners and consumers, this promises to be an experience like no other, where you will get to meet face-to-face with the key players who can make your home spectacular.

Attendees will find innovative products for improving both inside and outside living; decoration and remodeling ideas; home improvement specialists; gardening products; hundreds of experts in everything from flooring and cabinets to landscaping; and much more, all under one roof. Of course, this being a Dan's Hamptons Media event, that one roof will cover a number of other fun, informative and, yes, food-centric activities.

All weekend long, the VIP Sponsors Lounge will offer food and drink and even a few special creations from top local restaurants, and refreshments will be available for guests throughout each day. Concurrent workshops and talks will also be offered throughout the event.

On Friday evening, April 24, the invitation-only Master Craftsman Awards Presented by Telemark will honor top craftspeople and artisans who truly define the creative spirit. Inspired by the award-winning editorial section of Behind the Hedges, this event will raise a glass to those whose work inspires and exemplifies excellence right here in the Hamptons.

An all-star lineup of builders will gather on the Hamptons Home Show Main Stage on the morning of Saturday, April 25, for a panel discussion about the most pressing issues facing new home construction and remodeling projects here in the Hamptons, green-living initiatives and sustainability practices, the hottest building trends for 2020 and more. That same afternoon, a quartet of top property managers will share their insights, opinions and "only in the Hamptons" stories about the challenges of properly caring for a Hamptons property year round, the essential services you need in order for your home to get the proper care, and more.

Mark your calendars now, and get ready for the can't-miss 2020 Hamptons Home Show!

Space is available for an exclusive lineup of vendors that focus on home related services. Special packages are available for sponsors. For more information, visit HamptonsHomeShow.com. Hurry, the deadline for booking your vendor space is Friday, March 6.

Tickets to attend the Hamptons Home Show are free of charge, courtesy of Behind the Hedges and the Hamptons Home Professionals Alliance (HHPA). Request your free passes today at HamptonsHomeShow.com.