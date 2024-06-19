Construction Career Charitable Fund Surpasses $65k in Scholarships

Earlier this month, the fund officially awarded over $65,000 in scholarships to students from Southampton, East Hampton and Bridgehampton High Schools who are pursuing careers in the construction trades industry after graduation.

The Construction Career Charitable Fund (CCCF) has reached a significant milestone in only its second year of helping students prepare for successful careers as construction professionals.

Earlier this month, the fund officially awarded over $65,000 in scholarships to students from Southampton, East Hampton and Bridgehampton High Schools who are pursuing careers in the construction trades industry after graduation.

Funding ranges from $3,000 to $10,000 per student, providing financial assistance as they begin their careers.

“In addition to financial support, CCCF offers invaluable mentorships and job placement assistance with premier area contractors, ensuring a seamless transition from graduation to real-life employment across various fields within the construction trades,” a statement from the organization says.

“Investing in the future of the construction industry is essential for the growth and sustainability of our communities,” said CCCF founder Ed Bulgin of the Southampton firm Bulgin & Associates. “We are committed to empowering these talented students by providing the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

The fund is organized by Bulgin and other local builders, Julie Hatfield of Wright & Co. and Anastasia Gavalas of BuildTheory Inc.

“In collaboration with exceptional sub-contractors, they remain steadfast in their mission to cultivate a newly skilled and enthusiastic workforce. Together, they are committed to fostering the development of the trades industry, enhancing the prosperity of local youth, and enriching our East End community,” the statement says.

Anyone interested in getting involved in this program may contact CCCF at Fund.ccs@gmail.com.