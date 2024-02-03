DGNY Commercial Offers Tailored Approach From Manhattan to Montauk

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Whether you are searching for the perfect office space or a property of a grander scale for your burgeoning company, look no further than DGNY Commercial. Experienced agents will provide the expertise and service to help you meet your needs across the spectrum of commercial, office, retail and industrial properties from New York City to Long Island’s eastern towns.

Gary J. Pezza is the chief commercial associate at DGNY Commercial, which enjoys a strong working relationship with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s has close to 950 residential real estate advisors serving New York City’s metropolitan area with 29 sales offices in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, the North Fork of Long Island, and Westhampton Beach. This gives DGNY Commercial particularly deep local knowledge and expertise. Pezza sees the relationship as a great opportunity to serve the wide variety of commercial real estate needs in the region with the key element of strong local connections in every community and a powerful referral network.

“We have expertise in every facet of commercial real estate,” says Pezza, “whether it be land development, office, or warehouse purchases.” DGNY has earned a reputation as a full-service commercial real estate brokerage that delivers impactful in-house marketing solutions and superior customer service. DGNY Commercial’s strong social media presence also attracts significant activity and interest to each of its commercial property listings. DGNY assists real estate investors, identifying investment properties that fit precisely with the client’s risk profile and short and long-term investment objectives.

“The company has really taken off over the last few years,” adds Pezza. DGNY Commercial’s marketing services make it stand apart from other commercial brokerages. A custom development marketing program for every client includes strategies such as print and digital tools to help ensure that project goals are met at every stage of the development cycle. Landlord representation is amplified through listings shared among close to 1,000 Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty agents who cultivate a sophisticated clientele of business owners, investors, and potential tenants. These agents have a particular understanding of the local real estate market across Long Island’s distinct communities and neighborhoods, providing an additional layer of expertise to source and locate the most ideal locations for DGNY Commercial client business, while also negotiating on their behalf. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s sphere of influence spans social media, printed media, targeted email marketing and solid relationships with potential buyers or sellers through years of experience with high-end residential and commercial clients.

Building background lends to greater knowledge of buyers’ needs

A former builder, Pezza’s experience sets DGNY Commercial apart from other joint commercial and residential companies. Pezza is certified in commercial and investment real estate and is a member of the Commercial Industrial Broker Society. His past experience includes tenure as senior director in the Capital Markets Group of Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, and for NAI Long Island, where he engaged in all areas of commercial real estate sales and lease transactions.

Pezza founded and served as president of East Neck Development, where he supervised the purchasing, development, sales, leasing and marketing of commercial real estate for over 30 years. His work has been featured in various publications including The New York Times, House Magazine, Newsday, The Long Islander and the New York Real Estate Journal.

“My many years of experience as a builder informs my understanding as to what is needed when it comes to a commercial building,” says Pezza. “Clients appreciate that I am very familiar with what they are looking to accomplish.”

Pezza also focuses his business on tenant and agency representation, as well as investment sales. His strong client base is a testament to his expertise.

A winning team with a clear goal

At DGNY Commercial, Pezza leads a professional and highly qualified team that he continues to grow and develop. Currently, 16 agents who have the expertise to represent customers in every type of transaction are working exclusively with DGNY Commercial. This expertise includes office or industrial buildings, land development, assisted living facilities and multi-family-housing.

DGNY Commercial serves clients of every size in every part of Long Island, and work within each client’s budget. “We provide more of a personal service experience than you’ll find elsewhere,” says Pezza, adding that many of the larger companies in his experience cater exclusively to large projects.

“We treat every client as a valuable client, and can handle any transaction,” says Pezza.

“Ultimately, our objective is to play an integral part in the project at hand and contribute to the success of our client’s business model.”

Pezza adds that his team seeks to pursue each and every negotiation with the intention of adding value; from every agreement through each proposal and transaction, until the transaction is completed and the client’s vision is expertly achieved.

“There are many companies that do residential and commercial, but they do not have the team like I have here. We cover every area of Long Island,” concludes Pezza.

DGNY’s corporate office is located at 175 Broadhollow Road, Suite 140 in Melville. For more information, please visit dgnycommercial.com and visit them on Instagram @dgynycommercial. You may also email [email protected] or call 516-402-3469.

This article appeared as the cover of Behind The Hedges Powered By the Long Island Press for the February edition. Click here to see the full digital edition.