Douglas Elliman Welcomes Charles Manger to Hamptons Leadership Team

Charles Manger is the new executive manager of sales for Douglas Elliman’s offices in the Hamptons.

Charles Manger has joined Douglas Elliman’s leadership team as the Executive Manager of Sales, overseeing both the Bridgehampton and Southampton offices.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Charles into his new role as Executive Manager of Sales,” said Todd Bourgard, CEO of Brokerage, Long Island, Hamptons and North Fork Regions, Douglas Elliman. “Charles brings not only experience and insight, but also a true commitment to supporting our agents and the community we serve. His background in finance adds a valuable layer of perspective to our business, and his deep local roots and extensive market knowledge make him an incredible asset to our team.”

Manger, who began his real estate career in 1999, started off in commercial real estate in New York City. He comes to Douglas Elliman by way of Compass.

“Joining Douglas Elliman was a clear and confident decision,” said Manger. “The company’s strong leadership, collaborative team environment, and long-standing reputation as the industry leader on the East End were all compelling factors. I’m particularly impressed with the strength and identity of the Elliman brand, and the company’s commitment to investing in the technologies that will drive business for its agents. I’m excited to be part of a team that shares my commitment to excellence, where an entrepreneurial spirit and a collaborative culture are truly at the heart of everything we do.”

Behind The Hedges reached out to Manger for more on his background and for his insights into the market.

BTH: We hear your family has been in Southampton Village since the 1940s? Did you grow up here? Please tell us a little bit about your connection to the area.

CM: Absolutely. My mother’s side has been coming to the East End since the 1920s, with deep roots in Amagansett. I was born in New York City, but Southampton has always been home in my heart. My father purchased our family home here in 1960, and I’ve spent my life coming back to it. Southampton has evolved dramatically over the decades — from a charming seaside village surrounded by potato fields to one of the most desirable destinations on the East Coast. I’ve witnessed that transformation firsthand.

BTH: How do those long-standing ties give you an understanding of the local real estate market?

CM: Having a multi-generational connection to this area gives me a truly unique perspective. I’ve seen the landscape and character of the Hamptons shift over time, but one thing remains constant—real estate here is finite and in high demand. The desire to be here has grown exponentially, and land and homes will continue to demand a premium.

BTH: Please tell me a little bit about your professional background before you got into real estate? My understanding is that you have a background in finance and wealth management.

CM: I do! I started in retail sales and quickly transitioned into management. From there, I moved into commercial real estate, which later led me to residential real estate in Southampton. I managed six offices for a competing firm before pivoting to wealth management, where I worked with JP Morgan and UBS. Eventually, my passion for the East End called me home, and I returned to real estate. I joined Douglas Elliman in April, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of such an exceptional team.

BTH: How has that background helped you in studying the market?

CM: Having a background in finance allows me to view market trends through a data-driven lens, while my management and sales experience help me understand client needs and how to strategize effectively. I bring a comprehensive viewpoint and a holistic approach that helps support the needs of both our talented agents, and our clients as well.

BTH: What’s your analysis of the current market now that Q1 has closed?

CM: While transaction counts in Q1 were on the softer side from the average market, we saw median and average price points remain stable — or even slightly up in some areas. That tells me the market still has strong fundamentals. Looking ahead, I expect continued improvement in 2025. For sellers, pricing is everything. Listings need to be priced correctly to generate meaningful activity. The good news is that economic indicators are trending positively, which should continue to boost buyer confidence and propel the market.

BTH: As we head into the summer season, what do you expect of the market?

CM: We’re heading into the summer with momentum. As confidence builds, so does interest. I anticipate a more active season, especially as buyers respond to improving economic conditions and a renewed desire to invest in lifestyle and location.

BTH: On a personal note, we hear you play backgammon competitively. How did you get involved in that?

CM: I’ve been passionate about backgammon ever since I was a child — my mother taught me, and I was instantly hooked. What fascinates me is how closely the game mirrors life: it’s all about risk, reward, and making the best decision in the moment, even when the outcome is uncertain. Every roll of the dice shifts the landscape, and your strategy has to evolve constantly — not just based on your own position, but in response to your opponent’s moves. When you add tournament play and the Doubling Cube into the mix, the complexity and intensity rise dramatically. It becomes a real test of strategy, timing, and calculated risk — and I love all of that dimension to the game.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.