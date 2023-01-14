Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Here are some of the open houses happening throughout the East End this weekend.

See a $15.9 million home on the ocean in Quogue Saturday or Sunday. The house at 148 Dune Road, set on two acres with 127 feet of shoreline, has equisite views and a coveted address.

It features five en suite guest bedrooms, a master suite, a home office and “fireplaces everywhere,” according to the Town & Country Real Estate listing. Frank Malagon represents the property.

There is also a heated gunite swimming pool, spa and decking.

See the house on Saturday, January 14, or Sunday, January 15 from 12 to 2 p.m.

More East End open houses happening this weekend:

14 Hedge Row Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.1 million

Brokers: Susan L. Ratcliffe and Mary Ellen McGuire, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

See it here ->

900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

84 Crystal Drive, Aquebogue

Price: $780,000

Brokers: Richard Connelly and Susan Connelly, Douglas Elliman

Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

533 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue

Price: $799,000

Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

1 Duck Point Road, Remsenburg

Price: $1.85 million

Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 14, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

1600 Hillcrest Drive, Orient

Price: $2.65 million

Broker: William Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, January 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

165 Old Meetinghouse Lane, Quiogue

Price: $1.5 million

Broker: Margaret (Peggy) Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, January 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

16 Bittersweet Lane, Sag Harbor

Price: $3.495 million

Brokers: Matthew Melinger and Jane Babcook, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, January 14, 2 – 4 p.m.

See it here ->

357 Edge of Woods Road, Water Mill

Price: $11.995 million

Brokers: Iwona Rokosz, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

66 Old Town Crossing, Southampton

Price: $7.25 million

Brokers: Jeanne Galante, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, January 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

380 W. Cove Road, Cutchogue

Price: $80,000 (for rent)

Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

