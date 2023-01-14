Here are some of the open houses happening throughout the East End this weekend.
See a $15.9 million home on the ocean in Quogue Saturday or Sunday. The house at 148 Dune Road, set on two acres with 127 feet of shoreline, has equisite views and a coveted address.
It features five en suite guest bedrooms, a master suite, a home office and “fireplaces everywhere,” according to the Town & Country Real Estate listing. Frank Malagon represents the property.
There is also a heated gunite swimming pool, spa and decking.
See the house on Saturday, January 14, or Sunday, January 15 from 12 to 2 p.m.
More East End open houses happening this weekend:
14 Hedge Row Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.1 million
Brokers: Susan L. Ratcliffe and Mary Ellen McGuire, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->
900 Holbrook Lane, Mattituck
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Mary Anne Fusco, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
84 Crystal Drive, Aquebogue
Price: $780,000
Brokers: Richard Connelly and Susan Connelly, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->
533 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Aquebogue
Price: $799,000
Broker: Maureen Sullivan, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, 12 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->
1 Duck Point Road, Remsenburg
Price: $1.85 million
Brokers: Donna L. Landry and Lauren A. Battista, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 14, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Price: $2.65 million
Broker: William Walters, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, January 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
165 Old Meetinghouse Lane, Quiogue
Price: $1.5 million
Broker: Margaret (Peggy) Kisla, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, January 14, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->
16 Bittersweet Lane, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.495 million
Brokers: Matthew Melinger and Jane Babcook, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, January 14, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->
357 Edge of Woods Road, Water Mill
Price: $11.995 million
Brokers: Iwona Rokosz, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
66 Old Town Crossing, Southampton
Price: $7.25 million
Brokers: Jeanne Galante, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, January 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
380 W. Cove Road, Cutchogue
Price: $80,000 (for rent)
Broker: Mariah Mills, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, January 15, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.