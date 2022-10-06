Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

“Triangle, Square, Circle Compound” is how this contemporary East Quogue house is known since it describes the façade of each structure.

The modern contemporary house at 6 Honeysuckle Lane with its “mesmerizing architecture,” the listing says, is newly listed for $2.575 million with Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan of the Corcoran Group.

The 4,500-square-foot main house begins with a front foyer that flows into the main living area with an open floor plan.

A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room that features a vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors open to the deck and pool area. The dining area is adjacent to the living room, as well as a chef’s kitchen that offers Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, concrete countertops and an island with additional storage.

The primary bedroom suite can be found on the first floor. The en suite bathroom includes a soaking tub and a sliding glass door that leads to the back deck, where it has a view overlooking the tennis court. A guest bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor.

Upstairs, there are two large en suites, both with vaulted ceilings.

A finished basement with proper egress features built-in cabinetry for a home office and a recreation area, plus a half-bath.

Then there is the guest house, which also has the benefit of looking out onto the pool. It is “a masterpiece of its own,” the listing says. The space includes a living room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a sauna.

“The majority of the time spent on this beautiful property will be centered around the pool, tennis court and large manicured lawn,” according to the listing says of the two-acre property.

There is also an outdoor shower and a basketball court.

Two separate detached garages allow for plenty of parking for a car enthusiast. An additional outbuilding can be used as storage.

[Listing: 6 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue|Brokers: Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan, Corcoran] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. See what else is for sale in East Quogue. Click here.