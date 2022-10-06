“Triangle, Square, Circle Compound” is how this contemporary East Quogue house is known since it describes the façade of each structure.
The modern contemporary house at 6 Honeysuckle Lane with its “mesmerizing architecture,” the listing says, is newly listed for $2.575 million with Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan of the Corcoran Group.
The 4,500-square-foot main house begins with a front foyer that flows into the main living area with an open floor plan.
A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room that features a vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors open to the deck and pool area. The dining area is adjacent to the living room, as well as a chef’s kitchen that offers Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, concrete countertops and an island with additional storage.
The primary bedroom suite can be found on the first floor. The en suite bathroom includes a soaking tub and a sliding glass door that leads to the back deck, where it has a view overlooking the tennis court. A guest bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor.
Upstairs, there are two large en suites, both with vaulted ceilings.
A finished basement with proper egress features built-in cabinetry for a home office and a recreation area, plus a half-bath.
Then there is the guest house, which also has the benefit of looking out onto the pool. It is “a masterpiece of its own,” the listing says. The space includes a living room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a sauna.
“The majority of the time spent on this beautiful property will be centered around the pool, tennis court and large manicured lawn,” according to the listing says of the two-acre property.
There is also an outdoor shower and a basketball court.
Two separate detached garages allow for plenty of parking for a car enthusiast. An additional outbuilding can be used as storage.
[Listing: 6 Honeysuckle Lane, East Quogue|Brokers: Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan, Corcoran] GMAP
