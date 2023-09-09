East Quogue Restaurant for Sale at $1.8 Million

Inside the restaurant at 412 Montauk Highway in East Quogue

An East Quogue restaurant, most recently home to FORK & SOUTH, hit the market this week, asking $1.8 million.

“As the communities west of the canal become more populated, both year-round and seasonal residents are seeking additional dining options,” says Hal Zwick of Compass Hamptons Commercial Real Estate, who has the listing along with Jeff Sztorc.

“This centrally located, turn-key site is the perfect location for an established restaurant operator to deliver on their concept,” Zwick adds.

Located at 412 Montauk Highway, the building has “unparalleled visibility at the crossroads of Old Country Road and Montauk Highway, making it the most prominent dining establishment in the entire Quogue and East Quogue region,” according to the announcement.

The asking price includes the real estate and contents, Zwick says.

The interior is said to be in turn-key condition, featuring approximately 1,844 square feet of retail space, including a basement.

The building has undergone some recent renovations, giving it upgrades, such as the addition of outdoor decking for outdoor dining, new lighting and state-of-the-art serving facilities.

The 0.59-acre parcel is surrounded by other businesses, including Barth’s Pharmacy, 7-Eleven, Hampton Fruit & Vegetable, Hamptons Shipyards, Ryder Hardware, and Planet Fitness.

