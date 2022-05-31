Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Temperatures are rising as summer fast approaches. What better places to cool off but at sleek new resorts on the water, where you come by boat, stay and dine by the bay?

With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons, EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton is readying for a busy summer season at its year-round luxury resort compound, technically its second since opening in 2021, but the first with a wide range of amenities and dining options.

The nine-acre property on Three Mile Harbor has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation since it changed hands in December of 2020 and includes new luxurious accommodations, ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites and standalone cottages, as well as three dining options.

While the first phase was completed in time for the 2021 summer season, even more is on tap for the summer season, including a swimming pool. EHP Resort & Marina offers activities for groups such as boat trips from one of their two marinas, private dinners or cocktail events at Sí Sí or its latest restaurant, Sunset Harbor — complete with waterfront views. Resort guests can also relax with in-room spa treatments by Naturopathica; attain namaste with weekly yoga classes overlooking the marina; head to the resort’s tennis courts; or take complimentary beach cruisers out aroundEast Hampton — complete with grab-and-go bites from Buongiorno on the dock.

“Our standalone cottages feel like an extension of your own home, but with all of the amenities of a luxury resort at your fingertips,” says Michael Capoferri, the general manager of EHP Resort & Marina.

“Whether staying for a few nights, a week, or even all summer, resort guests will have everything they need in an upscale, yet relaxed environment for their summer home away from home.”

On the heels of debuting its first restaurant, the open-air Mediterranean-style restaurant Sí Sí, the group adds another restaurant with Sunset Harbor, boasting an idyllic setting overlooking Three Mile Harbor and uninterrupted sunset views, and opening just in time for the holiday weekend.

The menu is designed for sharing, from family-style plates and local salads to handcrafted pasta and fresh seafood, and from creative cocktails to over-the-top desserts. Signature dishes will include shrimp scampi topped with fresh crab and lemon butter, Mussel Cazuela with coconut broth, leeks, and chorizo and Seafood Fra Diavolo with squid ink rigatoni and Calabrian chili. A menu of sushi and nigiri will feature locally-caught tuna and other fresh fish.

The decor includes organic textures, sun-bleached woodwork and neutral colors and decorative pieces from Morocco and Greece. Buongiorno, an Italian-style bakery and cafe down on the dock, offers grab-and-go lunch and snack items, such as a Nutella Croissant, a Lemon-Filled Bomboloni, and City of Saints coffee. A second location in Montauk, located at 5 South Embassy Street, opened in May 2021.

“We are looking forward to another successful season at EHP Resort & Marina, and welcoming new and returning guests to experience our resort,” says Capoferri.

“Whether you’re enjoying a waterfront coffee and pastry at Buongiorno, a mid-day tennis lesson, or a sunset cruise from our marina, EHP offers something for everyone.”

Not One, But Two Marinas

The compound now also encompasses two marinas providing guests and transient travelers with even more access this summer season. EHP Marina, which is adjacent to the resort, can accommodate boats from 25 feet to 120 feet thanks to 58 slips.

Seasonal dockage for boats over 45 feet is already booked-up for the 2022 season and a waitlist has begun for 2023. Boaters shouldn’t fret though: there are dedicated slips allocated for those arriving by water to dock and dine.

In addition, Shagwong Marina is located about a half-mile away, home to the resort’s new Shagwong Boat Club. It will serve as a launch location for charters and “on-the-water experiences” on its own 40-foot VanDutch, 26-foot Hunt Harrier or Yamaha 242 Limited SE. Resort guests and others “will delight in excursions including mezze and crudo for brunch or fresh pasta and lobster rolls at sunset,” according to EHP Resort & Marina.

Limited seasonal slips for boats under 45 feet are available at Shagwong Marina for the summer season.

Special Events

This summer, EHP Resort & Marina is also planning to host wellness, fashion, arts and music-related events and pop-ups.

EHP Resort & Marina just announced a partnership with New York’s largest crypto meetup, CryptoMondays, as the networking event for crypto millionaires and enthusiasts.

Every Monday, crypto fans can network with notable speakers in the subject and discuss all things digital currency at Sí Sí. A menu of specialty cocktails will be offered, such as Crypto Punch and Blockchain Iced Tea.

Exclusive rates on Monday nights throughout the series will be offered.

CryptoMondays will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Monday, now through September 5.

More to Come

From one bayfront dining locale to the next, the team behind EHP Resort & Marina is expanding to the west with Crash Cantina at Inn Spot in Hampton Bays, a collection of newly renovated waterfront bungalows on the Shinnecock Bay, opening Memorial Day weekend.

Located at 32 Lighthouse Road, just north of the Ponquogue Bridge over to Dune Road, the property formerly known as the Inn Spot On The Bay was on the market for about eight months before Cheffes Colette Connor and Pam Wolfert, who had a loyal following for 20 years, announced the transaction in July of 2021.

The new open-air restaurant features an eclectic indoor dining room and expansive outdoor patio overlooking the bay.

Meanwhile, later this summer in Southampton Village another new restaurant, this one called Enchanté, will debut in what was the Red Bar Brasserie for more than two decades.

Enchanté, which is French for “enchanted to meet you,” is being billed as a modern French-inspired bistro, set in an airy glass-enclosed space with an adjacent outdoor patio. The revived restaurant will debut with a timeless, romantic design, combining “the rich cinematic experiences of Parisian brasseries and seaside dining in the South of France. Signature items include a fresh Seafood Plateaux, French classics like French Onion Soup and Escargot, Nicoise and Roquette Salads and a selection of frites such as lobster or dry-aged duck.”

The building on Hampton Road sold in February after about two years on the market, though it had been closed since 2018.

This article appeared in the Memorial Day 2022 issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the full digital version of the magazine here.