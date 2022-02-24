Southampton’s Red Bar Building Trades for $3.4 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Southampton Village home of Southampton’s Red Bar Brasserie, open for more than two decades, has been sold. The $3.4 million sale on February 10 marks the end of an era.

Maritza Jimenez of Brown Harris Stevens listed the property, which includes the restaurant, an apartment above and a single-family residence in June of 2021. It first went on the market in January 2020 for $4.5 million.

“We had a lot of activity and different offers. I believed I showed at least 42 times,” Jimenez told Behind The Hedges on Thursday.

Jimenez said she was not able to disclose the buyer’s name or their future plans. Chris Coleman of Compass represented the buyer.

Red Bar Brasserie, which seats 92, suddenly shuttered in September of 2018 and stayed closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimenez said. “The Red Bar was one of the most prestigious and popular restaurants, the food was extraordinary and everyone that went there wishes it was still would be open.”

Kirk Basnight, the building and restaurant owner, “kept the place impeccable and open for about 20 years,” Jimenez added.

The three-quarters of an acre property comes with grandfathered parking on the side and along Hampton Road.

There are three bedrooms and one bathroom above the restaurant, which are legal for staff housing, according to Brown Harris Stevens. In addition, there is an income-producing three-bedroom, two-bathroom house behind the restaurant.

There has been a lot of activity on the commercial market when it comes to restaurants recently. Starr Boggs, a Westhampton mainstay, was sold last week to Rooted Hospitality Group, which is behind RUMBA, Cowfish and Flora restaurants. In late January, the former Arbor restaurant in Montauk found a buyer. Breadzilla, a popular take-out sandwich shop, in Wainscott is also changing hands.

