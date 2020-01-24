Red Bar Brasserie Property Listed in Southampton

210 Hampton Road, Southampton, Photo: Courtesy Douglas Elliman Photography

Restaurateurs take note--for the first time in more than 20 years, the property that has been home to Red Bar Brasserie is for sale.

Listed at $4.5 million, the Southampton restaurant hotspot at 210 Hampton Road is sited on 3/4 of an acre and comes with grandfathered onsite parking. In addition to the 4,530-square-foot 92-seat eatery, the site offers staff housing and a three-bedroom, two-bath single family residence, which is currently producing rental income. The restaurant and kitchen are spotless and ready to go for new ownership.

This property is represented by Nicole Tunick and Zachary Tunick of Douglas Elliman.

