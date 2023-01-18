Enzo Morabito Named Exclusive Sales, Marketing Partner at Beechwood’s Country Pointe Estates in Westhampton Beach

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman will serve as the exclusive sales and marketing partner at Country Pointe Estates in Westhampton Beach. The Beechwood Organization, Long Island’s top residential builder and developer of lifestyle communities, is developing 22 new single-family homes, after several other successful new communities in the Hamptons.

“We’re at an exciting stage in construction at Country Pointe Estates and look forward to partnering with the Enzo Morabito Team on sales,” said Steven Dubb, the principal at The Beechwood Organization. The Jericho-based company, founded by his father, Michael Dubb, has built more than 7,500 homes in 60 communities across the New York metro area since 1985.

“We introduced this project pre-construction in 2022 with only floor plans and renderings. Now, as we near completion of our first model home, and the community has really started to take shape, the time feels right to kick off this next phase of development with a local market expert like Enzo,” Dubb continued.

Five architectural styles of homes are available in the Depot Road development, ranging from 2,700 to 6,000 square feet and offering four to seva en bedrooms and full basement that can be customized with a media room,a a wine cellar, home gym and more. In addition to the modern, flexible floor plans, a broad array of designer finishes, fixtures and living options, are available, allowing buyers to fully customize their homes. Each home has options for a swimming pool and extensive outdoor living spaces.

Prices start from $1.95 million.

Beechwood’s Success

Beechwood has enjoyed several successfully completed projects on the South Fork, including The Latch, an award-winning luxury condominium development in Southampton Village, and Oneck Landing, a four-parcel Moriches Bay enclave on Fiske Avenue in Westhampton.

Beechwood first worked with Morabito, who leads a top-producing sales team, on selling all of the houses at Oneck Landing.

“We were impressed with what Enzo accomplished there and his team’s strong command of the Westhampton Beach market,” said Dubb. “We look forward to working together again at Country Pointe Estates, where we are proud to be creating some of the area’s finest new homes in a location that has so much to offer.”

“We’re very honored to be working with The Beechwood Organization, one of the most prolific developers in New York, on sales for this very special community of homes,” Morabito said. “With resort-style amenities and brand-new construction that is fully customizable to fit all of your wants, there is nothing else comparable on the East End right now. In fact, there is very little inventory at all in terms of new construction homes west of the canal. You can count the active sales listings on one hand – and the demand for them remains high.”

Strong Westhampton Market in New Year

Morabito says 2023 has started out strong for his team “with over $36 million worth of sales in signed contracts and nearly $20 million closed in just the past 30 days.”

“We’re seeing a very active market, particularly at this price point. I truly believe Country Pointe Estates is the right product, at the right place and at the right price, and we’re thrilled to introduce these homes to the market as they become more three-dimensional, with three new models under construction and some exciting partnerships and new amenities in the works,” Morabito added.

Located on the former site of the Wholistic Tennis Academy, Country Pointe Estate is within walking distance to the Westhampton train station and a quick drive to Main Street and Dune Road beaches. Because the property is part of the village, buyers can enjoy access to the residents-only Roger’s Beach.

“There is also no doubt that Westhampton Beach is poised to be the number one community in the Hamptons,” he said. “It’s a perfect town for year-round living or a summer home – accessible, providing an easy commute between the Hamptons and parts west, and with fantastic village amenities. This location and these beautifully crafted homes will appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers.”

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips.