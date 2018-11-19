Exquisite Modern in Southampton Village

This really is a showplace. What we love about it is that it is very modern, making use of walls of glass and modern materials such as poured concrete floors, but the colors and textures (white fabric, weathered wood, metal and glass) make the interiors look extremely beachy. The wood has a driftwood feeling, white the white fabric used for much of the furniture reminds us of a boat's sails.

Another standout is the stunning circular staircase, which reminds us of the stair halls in Scots baronial architecture.

The house is a good size at 5000 square feet, with 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and 2 half baths. That includes the finished lower level, with the usual accoutrements of gym, wine cellar, laundry and so on. One drawback of this place is the skimpy plot size, at just 0.36 of an acre. But the property is gated and quiet, and does manage to include a gray mirror-top pool with a spa, a cabana, outdoor kitchen, screened outdoor dining pavilion, pergola, and a fireplace.

Asking price for all this gorgeousness is $8.95 million. The property is listed by Michaela Keszler at Elliman.

131 Post Lane, Southampton