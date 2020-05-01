Fab Five: North Fork Properties Over $5 Million

Photo: iStock

Vineyards. Restaurants. Farms. Beaches.

The North Fork is known for its beautiful environs and lovely, country ambience. For oenophiles and lovers of the land interested in a fabulous new home, these properties might be just what you're looking for.

845 Maple Lane, Southold

$6.75 million, listed by Sheri Winter Parker at Corcoran

Sitting on five acres, this property features 421 feet of water with a dock, 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, grand eat-in-kitchen with fireplace, enclosed porch, sun-room and basement. Step outside and experience a heated saltwater pool and spa, pool house and cabana changing area, 2 large barns, fire pits and outdoor seating throughout. Three buildable lots are included.

42 Prospect Avenue and 23 Serpentine Drive, Shelter Island Heights

$8.1 million, listed by Penelope Moore at Penelope Moore Real Estate

Built in 2002, "Treetops" is an AIA Archi Award-winning classic modern. Designed by architect Frederick Stelle who elaborated on the original building by avant garde architect Peter Schladermundt, the home sits at an elevation of 162 feet on "Divinity Hill" in Shelter Island Heights, one of the highest points on Shelter Island. The concept consists of two volumes joined by a glass pavilion and a few select materials including stone, steel and glass. On the waterview side, there is a pavilion offering unobstructed views, wrapped in 9-foot high walls of glass spanning from floor to ceiling, punctuated by anodized aluminum windows, hand made aluminum in-laid moulding and solid core doors. The main living area offers an open layout with fireplace, radiant heat floors, screened dining area with access to outdoor dining, built in barbecue deck, elevated kitchen with Poliform cabinets and above standard appliances, butler's pantry, family room with fireplace, powder room, laundry, office/library and first floor en-suite bedroom.

34 Waterview Court, Riverhead

$5.5 million, listed by Noë Brown and Sally Gillies at NestSeekers International

This property sits on a 5-acre lot, this on-the-bluffs property is the perfect escape for someone looking for an oasis, as much as they are looking to buy a forever home. With a backyard view of the Long Island Sound, an orchard of apple, pear, cherry, plum and apricot tress, this home features 4-bedroom and 3.5-bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet. You'll experience walking into a luxurious setting with its high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces.

38099 Main Road, Orient

$5.25 million, listed by Michael Brennan at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This property is .67 acres with over 100 feet of sprawling private beach. Newly renovated, this 2000+/- square-foot home has 3 bedrooms, including 2 first floor suites, 2 baths, a gas fireplace, high ceilings, custom paneled walls and a magnificent sunroom opening up to amazing views. The property also features a one car garage, Gunite Lap Pool with electric cover and outdoor shower area.

Cox Neck Road, Mattituck

$12.5 million, listed by Town and Country Real Estate

This equestrian facility is being sold with a completed subdivision for 11 houses to be built and the estate on the 12th lot. It features a 16,000 square-foot house on 12 acres. The estate house has a formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace, den with full bar, 7 bedrooms, 8+ baths and indoor pool, 2 barns, jumping ring, multiple paddocks, hot walker and a 3/4 acre indoor ring. The equestrian farm is operational and fully featured.