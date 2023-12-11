Fireplace Safety During the Holiday Season

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Gatherings with family and friends are an integral component of the holiday season. Certain rooms in the house are on display more than others, with kitchens, dining rooms and living areas serving as popular places to congregate. Of course, fireplaces also serve as popular gathering spots in homes that feature them.

Lighting a fire in the hearth can make any space more cozy, but doing so comes with some hazards. Consider these fireplace safety tips in advance of the holiday entertaining season.

Have the Fireplace Inspected and Swept Professionally: Prior to lighting the first fire of the season, have a professional inspect the fireplace, chimney and venting to ensure everything is in good condition. The chimney also should be swept to remove excess debris and buildup that could pose a fire hazard.

Keep Items Away from the Fireplace: Wrapping paper, rugs, clothing, magazines and the like should be kept at least three feet away from the flames, suggests the American Red Cross. Also, make sure decorations are hung securely and a safe distance away from the fire.

Check Your Smoke Alarms: Be sure the home has working smoke alarms on every level of the house. And keep a fire extinguisher close to the fireplace.

Never Burn Wrapping Paper: Wrapping paper contains additives, like dyes, that make it burn extremely hot. Do not think of discarding wrapping paper by burning it in the fireplace.

Keep the Tree a Safe Distance Away: Although it makes for the perfect Christmas photo backdrop, Christmas trees and fireplaces should not be near each other. Also, the Christmas tree is not safe to burn in the fireplace after the season, as the wood has not been properly dried or seasoned.

Use a Screen on the Fireplace: Make sure the fireplace is properly covered by a screen to stop embers from escaping when the wood pops and sparks. The screen also can help keep decorations and other objects from falling into the fire.

Keep the Fireplace Clean: Promptly remove any ash and debris from the fireplace after it has cooled to improve indoor air quality and provide greater control over the next fire when it is burned, advises the American Society of Home Inspectors.

Fireplaces bring warmth and add ambiance to a home, particularly during the holidays. But safety must prevail when lighting fireplaces.

