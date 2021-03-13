Five Featured Hamptons Homes: From an $11M Estate on North Sea Harbor to a $3.5M Farmhouse in Water Mill

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This estate is not only waterfront, but it sits on its own private peninsula, overlooking North Sea Harbor, with its own sandy beach and private dock big enough to hold three boats. The home at 317 Noyac Road, listed with Nest Seekers International, is asking $10.995 million.

A true old world estate in the exclusive Fordune section of Water Mill, the impressive 16,500-square-foot home at 17 Channel Pond Court also comes with deeded ocean access on six acres of park-like grounds. The property, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michaela Keszler and Joseph Savio, is listed at $29.5 million.

Located on more than six acres on one of the most charming country roads on the North Fork, this new Greenport home is nearing completion. With a nod to the North Fork’s farming past, this modern farmhouse at 2055 Albertson Lane is listed at $2.75 million with Douglas Elliman’s Thomas McCloskey.

A renovated farmhouse in Water Mill exudes a classic style, but with modern amenities. The home at 357 Montauk Highway was listed for $3.495 million with Cocoran’s Rolanda Blue Doolan last month.